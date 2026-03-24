Victor Wembanyama says he should lead the MVP race after performance in Miami

After being the centerpiece of a blowout win over the Miami Heat, third-year center Victor Wembanyama was asked about his candidacy for Most Valuable Player.

“I think I should lead the race and I’m trying to make sure, at the end of the season, there’s no debate,” Wembanyama said. “I think right now it is still reasonable that there is a debate. My goal is to make sure there is no debate at the end of the season.”

Wembanyama finished the game against the Heat with 26 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and five blocks. He sank 11 of his 22 shots, (six of them dunks), in just over 26 minutes.

Later on, Wembanyama was asked to make his own case for MVP, which he broke down with three different points.

“My first one would be that defense is 50 percent of the game and that is undervalued so far in the MVP race. Because I believe I’m the most impactful player defensively in the league.”

When Wembanyama was on the floor, the Spurs outscored the Heat by 19 points and 32 points per 100 possessions as opposed to six points and an offensive rating of 13 when he wasn't on the court.

“Second argument would be that we almost swept [The Oklahoma City Thunder] in the regular season," Wembanyama continued. “Third argument is that my offensive impact is not just points.”

Victor Wembanyama is everywhere.pic.twitter.com/VQQZFmkKC4 — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 23, 2026

“I think he’s close. All those guys you named are deserving. A couple of them obviously already have that award and I’m very biased. I get to see one of those guys every night, I get to see him on the practice court, I see what he does before the games," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. “He affects as much of the game in every single way, on the court and on both ends.”

Coming into this game, Wembanyama was averaging 24.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal in 29.3 minutes, converting on 50.4 percent of his field goals, 35.6 percent of his threes and 81.8 percent of his free throws in 56 games.

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Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket