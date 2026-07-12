The three biggest weaknesses for the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have checked the box on their biggest weakness from last season, bringing in a true 1a level player in Giannis Antetokounmpo. Despite bringing in Antetokounmpo the team still is not perfect, and some issues need to be addressed. Here are the current 3 biggest weaknesses of the Miami Heat.

Guard Depth

The Miami Heat’s guard depth is slim. They drafted Ryan Conwell and signed Tim Hardaway Jr. to help fill these needs but if more is not added it could be the biggest weakness. The starting spots should not be an issue; you have Davion Mitchell who is an absolute pitbull at the point guard position. Then I would start Pelle Larsson who does a little bit of everything and also brings an edge to the team.

Outside of Larsson and Mitchell, you have Hardaway Jr. who will command big minutes. After these three it drops off. Dru Smith might be the next proven player and as much as I like what Smith has to bring, it would be ideal if they added more insurance. An 82-game season is long, and another veteran guard could help them keep legs fresh, especially if there is an injury.

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) handles the ball defended by Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (7) during the first quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elite shooting

Though the Heat have several serviceable shooters, they lack truly elite shooting. Players like Mitchell, Bobby Portis, and Andrew Wiggins can all make threes at a high clip, but it is not the same as someone you have to worry about every time, they touch a ball. The Heat are littered with players that will make them when they are left open, but only Tim Hardaway Jr. and Simone Fontecchio, to an extent, are the true 3-point threats that teams will game plan for.

The hope is that Conwell will be able to quickly contribute and knock down threes like he has shown in his college career. Relying on a rookie can be tough though and I would like the Heat to add one more premier three-point threat. Good news is that there might be more options coming soon.

True size

The Heat have 4 players over 6’9” on standard NBA contracts. Two of those players are obviously Antetokounmpo and fellow star Bam Adebayo. These two players give you great size in the starting lineup and arguably play above their height. There are no concerns when you look at the starting lineup. The issue is once again what lies behind them.

The other two players that hit that height are Nikola Jovic and Bobby Portis. Portis does play with good size at times but is not the same as an Adebayo or Antetokounmpo. Jovic, though tall, does not play to his height in the sense of his play style fits more of a guard than a big. It would be great for the Heat to add another big body to the roster to help the team reach their maximum potential.