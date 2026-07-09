MIAMI -- Tim Hardaway Jr is officially a member of the Miami Heat and rocking that number 10 on his back.

Take out Jr, and that statement was still true three decades ago.

Hardaway Jr spoke to the media for the first time yesterday after signing with Miami, as much of the conversation was sentimental. Being in the building he grew up in, being around people he knew when he was in elementary school, and wearing the same jersey his father wore.

"I'm happy to be home," Hardaway Jr said. "I've been dreaming about this for a long time, since I was sitting in the passenger seat, going north on US1 and getting on I-95 and getting off the exit. So it's definitely an honor being a part of this Heat family, officially."

A new chapter with some familiar faces 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TgBAZI9bkB — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 7, 2026

As much as the off the court storylines are extremely poetic and easy to write, the focus of this current Heat team is win now. Contending for championships as they continue to build out this roster behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

The way to do that is finding a supporting cast willing to uplift and complement the top of the roster. And as Hardaway Jr spoke about today, his on-court focus is all about operating off the star level attention.

Talked to Tim Hardaway Jr today about his on-court role in Miami



More specifically: two man game actions with Bam Adebayo



Oh, and Giannis Antetokounmpo I guess



“It’s gonna be a lot of fun.” pic.twitter.com/zrxEztfJni — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) July 8, 2026

"My job is to make their job easy," Hardaway Jr noted on his role heading into this year. "Anytime when we came and played here, Bam was very great at dribble hand-offs, setting guys up, the shooters coming off getting separation and able to get their shot off."

The easy comparison is the production Adebayo found with elite sharpshooter Duncan Robinson in an offense based off that dribble hand-off connection above the arc. But Adebayo's ability to create space and room for his shooter to fire is only half the battle when creating an elite connection.

Robinson's play-making was probably his most underrated ability. Reading a defense quickly, getting the ball out quickly on that short roll, and giving Adebayo a runway.

Ideally, Hardaway Jr is able to do something similar.

"If the big comes up, drop it off to Bam, or in this case Bam or Giannis," Hardaway noted when discussing two man game offense. "Let them do what they do best since we're such a threat coming off those DHO's."

Tim Hardaway Jr and Andrew Wiggins were working out together earlier in the morning today.



The chemistry is going to be off the charts next season.



(via TimJr IG) https://t.co/SFvDb71oc1 pic.twitter.com/bkeZDy78ve — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) July 8, 2026

On-court connections will build with time, but it seems the off the court meshing has begun way before Hardaway Jr even made his decision to sign with the Heat.

Andrew Wiggins has been seen working out with him a bunch this off-season, as those two guys could end up being crucial starters in similar situations of being ready to attack or shoot when doubles fly at their two bigs.

Hardaway Jr seems ready to help out the top heavy part of this roster, and knocking down 41% of his threes on 7 attempts a game like he did a year ago in Denver would be a good start.