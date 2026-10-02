The Miami Heat made a lot of changes this offseason. They needed to shake up their team, and they did just that by making the massive trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Another key addition in the trade was getting Bobby Portis Jr. from the Milwaukee Bucks as well.

Portis makes his goals clear

When talking to Heat OnSI publisher for the podcast Five on the Floor, Ethan Skolnick, Portis disclosed his goal for the season. He makes it known that he is gunning for the 6th Man of the Year Award.

Portis is certainly talented enough to take this award at the end of the year, and he will also have a big role for the Heat. The only problem is several of his teammates have a legitimate chance to win the award also.

The Heat has numerous suitors for the award.

Sep 28, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news for the Miami Heat is that they have several quality players in their bench unit. These players are expected to have a large impact on how the Heat’s season plays out. In addition to Portis is Pelle Larsson and Tim Hardaway Jr.

Miami should be thrilled to have the luxury of three reserve players being this good. The unfortunate thing for each payer is that it could make it harder for each of them to win the award they all covet.

Who has the best chance?

Sep 28, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite each of the three players having the talent to win the award, none of the three see much noise in the gambling market. They are not close to the favorites for the award, which at least does mean they have value.

Out of these three players my favorite is still Larsson to take home the award, then followed by Portis with Hardaway rounding out the pack. Each player should have an important role, but I do believe Larsson could have the biggest.

Larsson is loved by the coaching staff and is able to morph his game to fit any situation. He should have no issues slotting into any lineup the Heat throws out there. Another reason I favor him over the other two is that his game does not rely on shooting.

Both Hardaway and Portis are excellent shooters. Though working to improve his shot, Larsson is still not a feared shooter. While it would be nice for him to develop into a better shooter, in terms of consistency this could play into his advantage.

Portis and Hardaway need to be shooting well to make a full impact on the game. Larsson is able to do everything on the court, so even when he isn’t shooting well his impact can still be large.

How would Portis overtake Larsson

Jul 16, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Bobby Portis (center) is introduced as a new member of the team by Miami Heat president Pat Riley (left) and head coach Erik Spoelstra (right) during a press conference at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The way Portis wins the award is by continuing his elite shooting from the front court while also improving his defense. Portis is known for his toughness but that has not always translated to good defense in recent seasons.

This can not continue to be true for him to have a shot this season. The Heat need two way players and cannot afford Portis to just be an offensive player. Voters could recognize this and reward someone that is more of a two way player in Larsson.