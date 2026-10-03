The Miami Heat will start their preseason games when they face the Toronto Raptors on October 3rd for the NBA Canada Games. This will be the first time that Heat fans and the whole NBA will get to see the new look Heat in action. As with any preseason game, it is hard to predict who will play or how many minutes important players will play. No matter who is available it will be important for the team to start getting reps against real competition.

The most important part of the preseason is always to get out the kinks of the team. With the Heat adding a new star and several other projected key players this is even bigger for Miami. That job ultimately falls on the head coach of the Heat, Erik Spoelstra.

Not Trying to Do Too Much

Jul 16, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra speaks to reporters during an introductory press conference for Miami Heat forward Bobby Portis (not pictured) at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The goal of the preseason is not to win all the games. While winning is always nice, the true goal is to figure out what you have in your team. Figure out some unknowns and see how the roster actually gels on the court together against real competition. The actual results are secondary.

For Spoelstra his first priority should be to protect his players from themselves. Miami has built a roster of people that are willing to battle for their team every night. The issue is Miami cannot afford an injury to one of their key players. With Miami already racking up two minor injuries for Dru Smith and Keshad Johnson, health has become even more important.

This should be a balance though. Spoelstra is put in a tough spot this preseason. With the improvement of the East, Miami needs to start the season off on a good start. How do you ensure a good start? That would be playing your best players in the preseason, building team chemistry and figuring out what lineups truly work best. The issue with playing your best players more?

They could get hurt in a game that means nothing. This is the dilemma.

If anyone can figure out the balance of figuring out rotations, improving team chemistry but not pushing the envelope Spoelstra would be at the top of the list. He does a phenomenal job of knowing his team and how to maximize them.

Spoelstra should play the Heat’ stars just enough to get them warmed up and playing together. That needs to happen for Miami to be successful this season. He just needs to find the right number of minutes to limit the risk of injuries for a team that is already getting them.