The Miami Heat are about to embark on a brand new season and this time the Heat will be rolling out a very different squad. Heat fans have continuously asked for the team to make major upgrades and this offseason they delivered in a big way. In this instance change is good but it does bring new challenges for the team

How Adding New Players Will Cause Different Challenges

Sep 28, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Bobby Portis Jr. (95) poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the preseason starts to begin each team is trying to find their identity. This is an important part of how the season will ultimately go. Anytime a team has roster turnover the first thing they need to do is build chemistry.

I am sure many people can easily think of numerous examples of teams that are great on paper but ultimately does not work out when the games are played. Heat fans should be used to the difference of on paper rosters and how they actually play, considering many have critiqued the Heat’s roster just for them to out perform expectations.

When adding someone as great as Giannis Antetokounmpo, many things become easier on the court in theory. The team now has one of the very best players in the league and one that is a two way monster. Antetokounmpo can clean up for many mistakes his teammates make, but to be a true contender everyone has to do their job. For everyone to do their job they need to understand their job.

The Heat Need to Be on Point from Game 1

Sep 28, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That lets us arrive at the most important thing for the Heat this preseason, finding how to work off each other. For Example, if going into the season Antetokounmpo does not know how he pairs with Bam Adebayo then that will take time to figure out. With the much improved Eastern Conference the Heat does not have time for that.

Miami needs to start the season off strong and maybe the biggest hindrance of that could be team continuity. That is the point of the preseason, learn how your team will play with each other. We know what each person can do, but it needs to be clear how each player can maximize their skills with their new teammates.

Now obviously this will not be 100% solved when the season starts, as it is something that will never be fully complete. The Heat cannot afford to struggle with the basic parts of the game and understanding your teammates might be the most basic of all.