Tyler Herro Reveals What Really Happened Before Heat’s Giannis Trade

Tyler Herro spent seven seasons with the Miami Heat, so I figured once he got comfortable in Milwaukee, we'd eventually hear some interesting stories about what was really happening behind the scenes during his final year in Miami.

Herro appeared on SiriusXM NBA Radio and talked about everything from Heat culture and Erik Spoelstra's training camps to Pat Riley and, most importantly, the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

A few funny comments mixed in, but Herro also made one pretty revealing admission that changed how I see how his time in Miami ended.

He wanted the trade to happen, too.

Miami Apparently Thought It Had Giannis Months Earlier

Herro's biggest revelation was what he said about last season's trade deadline.

According to Herro, the Heat actually had a "lockout day" because the organization believed a deal for Antetokounmpo was getting done. Obviously, we know now it didn't happen at the deadline, but the fact that Miami got far enough down that road to prepare players for a possible move shows how serious those conversations had become.

Tyler Herro Miami Heat related comments in his interview on Sirius XM



- Taylor Jenkins camp is the same, if not more intense than Coach Spo



- Jokes the Heat aren’t the only team with culture as ‘he was told’



- The Heat held a lockout day at this past deadline because they… — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) October 5, 2026

Everyone knew the Miami Heat had interest in acquiring Giannis; the question was whether Pat Riley could pull it off and finally bring another superstar to Miami.

Rumors always float around, and NBA players know what the media and NBA Twitter are saying.

The players knew something was happening, and apparently there was a point when Miami thought the deal was basically there.

Herro Was Ready To Leave Miami

Herro admitted he was pushing for the trade because he wanted a fresh start, and after everything he went through in Miami, I really don't blame him.

Herro had basically lived in trade rumors for years. Every time another star became available, his name was one of the first attached to Miami's hypothetical package. Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and eventually Giannis- it became part of the yearly routine.

Imagine going through that every offseason while also being expected to come back and play a major role for the same organization.

Herro never made a huge issue of it publicly, but eventually you reach a point where you're ready to move on. He had been in Miami since he was 19 years old, won Sixth Man of the Year, became an All-Star and played in some huge playoff games.

Miami wanted the superstar it had been chasing for years, while Herro wanted a chance to start over somewhere he wasn't constantly wondering whether he would be included in the next blockbuster trade. In the end, both sides got exactly that.

Pat Riley Saw Himself In Herro

Herro also shared something about Riley that I thought was pretty interesting because it shows there was still plenty of respect between them.

According to Herro, Riley saw some of himself in him.

When you think about Herro's personality, I can actually see why Riley would feel that way. Herro has always had an edge. He believes he's better than people think he is, he isn't afraid of criticism, and he's always carried himself with a certain level of confidence whether people liked it or not.

That's pretty much the type of personality Riley has gravitated toward throughout his career.

Herro Couldn't Resist A Heat Culture Joke

There was also a little trolling from Herro, which I thought was funny considering how long he spent in Miami.

Herro said Taylor Jenkins' training camp has been just as intense as Spoelstra's, if not more, and joked that apparently the Heat aren't the only NBA team with "culture," despite what he was told during his time in Miami.

I don't really take that as some serious shot at the Heat.

If you spend seven years hearing about Heat culture every day, you're probably going to make a joke about it once you leave. Herro knows better than almost anybody how demanding Spoelstra can be, but he's also seeing for the first time that Miami doesn't have a monopoly on hard practices, conditioning, and accountability.

I'm sure Heat fans will have some fun with the comment, but Herro has earned the right to poke at his former team a little bit.

This Breakup Makes A Lot More Sense Now

Tyler Herro needed a new opportunity and a fresh start, and it makes sense why he is okay with the breakup.

Herro loved living and playing in Miami, and I bet he would have loved to spent his entire career there. The Miami Heat weren't desperately trying to get rid of him either; they simply had a chance to get Giannis, and they went for it.