The Miami Heat defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 119 to 86 in the first Las Vegas Summer League game of the tournament. They overwhelmed the Bucks with good defense; team play on offense leading to easy baskets from all over the floor. The heat shot 41.9% from deep and 51.9% from the field overall. They dominated the paint with 44 paint points and 10 second chance points.



Here are some scouting notes for today’s contest.

Scouting Game Notes

Oct 3, 2024; Rosemont, IL, USA; Michigan center Vlad Goldin takes a question at the podium during the 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball media day at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Vlad Goldin

Vlad with a head of steam dunks

Nice footwork aggressive today slam

4 strong takes needs to do this more

Goes up weak when not building momentum

Vlad looks gassed 6 mins left

Hadley nice pass to Vlad

Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) reacts after drawing the foul in the first half against Bucknell during an exhibition game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky Tuesday October 28, 2028. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ryan Conwell

Nice slob for Conwell layup

Conwell first look deep 3 misses

Foul after switching in PNR onto bigger player

Struggled early getting his shot but stuck with it and went to the basket

Nice backdoor pass to white from top of key

Has a nice floater in traffic

Love how he plays defense with his chest

Shows a turnaround off the bounce 3

Sep 29, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Jahmir Young (17) poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jahmir Young

Jahmir Young nice pocket pass

Saw double end of quarter in and out to split the trap nice floater over the big

Fast

Has great form on his jumper

Louisville guard Tre White reacts while his red team is up against the White at the Red-White scrimmage game at the KFC Yum! Center Oct. 11, 2023 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tre White

Tre White active gets putback layup

Very good defense in the first

Gotta finish that back door cut with a dunk

Nice cut on blob gets to foul line on pump fake

Can stretch the floor drills the 3

Nice rocker jab baseline into a open 3 for Donaldson in the corner

Clemson freshman forward Ian Schieffelin during the first half at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Clemson Vs Presbyterian Mbb Home Opener | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ian Schieffelin

Ian hits first three

Getting in basketball shape looked good around the rim

Airball 3 needs to keep his shot consistent

Always in the mix defensively

Nice body control around the basket

Everywhere last 3 minutes of the 3rd

Great nose for the ball

Michigan guard Tre Donaldson (3) dribbles against Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Sunday, March 9, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tre Donaldson

Tre Donaldson controls the pace well

End of 1st quarter fumbled the dribble but knocked down logo 3 nothing but net

Poise stands out nice middy

Nice base line drift for 3

Great defensive game and hustle

Sep 29, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Trevor Keels poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trevor Keels

Trevor Keels sees a floater go through and heats up in the 2nd quarter. Nice float game.

Can score in bunches

Big body can finish through contact

The Heat have created excellent competition around their two-way spots. They may have a couple of stash players for Souix falls as well. It will be an interesting tournament to see if they can keep the momentum going and make the decision for two way spots a tough one for the front office. Jahmir Young looks like he should in this setting. He and Donaldson make life miserable for ball handlers. Tre White looks to be a player, and Ian Schieffelin could be a stash that makes a big splash in 2027.

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