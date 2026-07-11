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Inside The Heat

Jahmir Young, others impress in Miami Heat summer league win

Heat best the Bucks in their first summer league game
Adel Burton|
Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) with the ball as Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) with the ball as Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Miami Heat

The Miami Heat defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 119 to 86 in the first Las Vegas Summer League game of the tournament. They overwhelmed the Bucks with good defense; team play on offense leading to easy baskets from all over the floor. The heat shot 41.9% from deep and 51.9% from the field overall. They dominated the paint with 44 paint points and 10 second chance points.

Here are some scouting notes for today’s contest.

Scouting Game Notes

Vlad Goldi
Oct 3, 2024; Rosemont, IL, USA; Michigan center Vlad Goldin takes a question at the podium during the 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball media day at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Vlad Goldin

  • Vlad with a head of steam dunks
  • Nice footwork aggressive today slam
  • 4 strong takes needs to do this more
  • Goes up weak when not building momentum
  • Vlad looks gassed 6 mins left 
  • Hadley nice pass to Vlad
Ryan Conwel
Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) reacts after drawing the foul in the first half against Bucknell during an exhibition game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky Tuesday October 28, 2028. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ryan Conwell

  • Nice slob for Conwell layup 
  • Conwell first look deep 3 misses
  • Foul after switching in PNR onto bigger player
  • Struggled early getting his shot but stuck with it and went to the basket
  • Nice backdoor pass to white from top of key
  • Has a nice floater in traffic 
  • Love how he plays defense with his chest 
  • Shows a turnaround off the bounce 3
Jahmir Youn
Sep 29, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Jahmir Young (17) poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jahmir Young

  • Jahmir Young nice pocket pass
  • Saw double end of quarter in and out to split the trap nice floater over the big
  • Fast
  • Has great form on his jumper
Tre Whit
Louisville guard Tre White reacts while his red team is up against the White at the Red-White scrimmage game at the KFC Yum! Center Oct. 11, 2023 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tre White

  • Tre White active gets putback layup
  • Very good defense in the first
  • Gotta finish that back door cut with a dunk
  • Nice cut on blob gets to foul line on pump fake
  • Can stretch the floor drills the 3
  • Nice rocker jab baseline into a open 3 for Donaldson in the corner
Ian Schieffeli
Clemson freshman forward Ian Schieffelin during the first half at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Clemson Vs Presbyterian Mbb Home Opener | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ian Schieffelin

  • Ian hits first three
  • Getting in basketball shape looked good around the rim
  • Airball 3 needs to keep his shot consistent 
  • Always in the mix defensively 
  • Nice body control around the basket
  • Everywhere last 3 minutes of the 3rd 
  • Great nose for the ball
Tre Donaldso
Michigan guard Tre Donaldson (3) dribbles against Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Sunday, March 9, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tre Donaldson

  • Tre Donaldson controls the pace well
  • End of 1st quarter fumbled the dribble but knocked down logo 3 nothing but net
  • Poise stands out nice middy
  • Nice base line drift for 3
  • Great defensive game and hustle
Trevor Keel
Sep 29, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Trevor Keels poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trevor Keels

  • Trevor Keels sees a floater go through and heats up in the 2nd quarter. Nice float game.
  • Can score in bunches
  • Big body can finish through contact

The Heat have created excellent competition around their two-way spots. They may have a couple of stash players for Souix falls as well. It will be an interesting tournament to see if they can keep the momentum going and make the decision for two way spots a tough one for the front office. Jahmir Young looks like he should in this setting. He and Donaldson make life miserable for ball handlers. Tre White looks to be a player, and Ian Schieffelin could be a stash that makes a big splash in 2027.

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Adel Burton
ADEL BURTON

A seasoned Content Creator with 2.5+ years of experience, building a YouTube channel past 8K subscribers while serving as an NBA/College Basketball Analyst for the 5 Reasons Sports Network. Simultaneously, I bring 11+ years of leadership and strategy expertise from roles at a fortune 100 company focusing on problem-solving and relationship-building for success.

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