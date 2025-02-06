Ranking Jimmy Butler’s Greatest Miami Heat Moments
The Miami Heat officially moved on from Jimmy Butler after trading him to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.
Although Butler’s Heat tenure ended sourly, let’s look back at his top moments in Miami.
6. One final highlight
We hate to reopen a relatively fresh wound by including Butler’s historic Dec. 16 performance here. Butler joined George McGinnis (1976) and DeMarcus Cousins (2018) as the only players in league history to finish with at least 35 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists, and four steals.
Unfortunately for Butler, the Pistons defeated the Heat, 125-124, in overtime.
5. 23 for 23
Butler made the most of his trips to the line against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 10, 2023, hitting all 23 free throw shots in a 112-111 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. If that wasn’t enough, Butler added seven rebounds, four assists, four steals, and three blocks and recorded a three-point play with 12.9 seconds left.
4. Three straight triple-doubles
Recording three triple-doubles in one season is impressive on its own (unless you’re Russell Westbrook). How about having three triple-doubles in three straight games? Butler became the first player in franchise history to do so in February 2021.
And, speaking of triple-doubles…
3. Butler’s bubble triple-double
Butler tried ending his first season in Miami with a flourish, leading the No. 8-seeded Heat to the NBA Finals during their NBA bubble stay. Only two players in league history had a 40-point triple-double in the Finals before Butler’s 40-point, 11-rebound, 13-assist game against the Lakers.
Fittingly, Butler did so against LeBron James, who had his own 40-point finals triple double in 2015.
2. Butler holds off the Celtics
The Boston Celtics did their best to stop Butler in Game 6 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals. They failed miserably. Butler tallied 47 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and four steals to force a Game 7.
Butler became the first player since Michael Jordan in 1988 to record multiple 40-point, four-steal games in the same playoff series. Alas, Boston narrowly notched a 100-96 win in Game 7.
1. Butler explodes against the Bucks
This was arguably Butler’s defining moment in a Heat uniform before the trade saga. Butler scored a career-high 56 points in a 119-114 first-round victory over the top-seeded Bucks in 2023.
Butler became the first player in Heat history with a 50-point game in the playoffs, an incredible feat given LeBron James and Dwyane Wade’s extensive postseason experiences.
Let us know your favorite Jimmy Butler Heat moments.
MORE HEAT NEWS (REPLACE THESE AND ADD MORE RECENT STORIES)
Heat Fans Crush Terry Rozier, Erik Spoelstra Following Latest Loss
Heat Legend Drafts Jaime Jaquez Jr. For Rising Stars Game
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.