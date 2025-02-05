Heat Legend Drafts Jaime Jaquez Jr. For Rising Stars Game
Second-year Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. is headed to San Francisco for All-Star Weekend.
He’ll have a familiar face—for Heat fans, at least—coaching him in the Rising Stars Game.
Heat legend Tim Hardaway drafted Jaquez to Team T on Tuesday. Hardaway joins former ‘TMC’ teammates Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin as honorary coaches.
Ex-NBA point guard Jeremy Lin coaches the G League players.
Jaquez averages 9.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 43 games (10 starts). He participated in last year’s Rising Stars event, tallying six points, two rebounds, and three assists in his lone game.
There are four teams in this year’s Rising Stars tournament. The two semifinal winners compete in the championship.
The first team to 40 points wins the semifinal game. A team must reach or surpass 25 points to win the championship.
You can find the complete rosters below.
WIGGINS COULD BE KEY TO BUTLER TRADE
Are you tired of reading or hearing the words “Jimmy Butler” and “trade” in the same sentence?
The Golden State Warriors may be ready to end our pain—and all it possibly takes is veteran forward Andrew Wiggins.
“The Warriors also have a potential path to help guide Butler to Phoenix,” The Athletic reported Tuesday, “if they pull the trigger on an Andrew Wiggins-centric trade with Miami that has been discussed.”
Salaries are the key to making any modern NBA trade work. The Athletic proposed last week the Warriors could trade Wiggins ($26.2 million cap figure), Gary Payton II ($9.1 million) and Kevon Looney ($8 million).
Butler has a $48.7 million salary. He also owns a $52 million player option for next season.
Wiggins averages 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. However, his 44.4 shooting percentage is his lowest since a 41.2 mark in 2019, his final full season in Minnesota.
Will the Heat acquire Wiggins? We’ll know by 3 p.m. ET on Thursday … unless a reporter breaks the news on X (formerly Twitter) at 3:02 p.m
COULD LUKA HEAD TO MIAMI?
For now, former Dallas Mavericks All-Star point guard Luka Dončić plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Nothing is forever, though, and Dončić can hit unrestricted free agency next summer. If his reported past interests are anything to go off of, Dončić could still wind up in a Heat uniform.
Yahoo’s Kevin O’Connor discussed the shocking Dončić-Anthony Davis trade on his podcast Sunday. When recounting his initial reaction to the blockbuster, O’Connor said he figured Dončić requested a trade to either Miami or Los Angeles.
“I’ve always heard Luke loves the weather in Miami,” O’Connor said. “He loves the franchise there.”
Instead, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison said he proposed trading Dončić. The five-time All-Star can hit free agency next summer; he was eligible for a supermax contract extension before the Mavs dealt him.
Dončić will be 27 when the 2026-27 season begins. New Lakers teammate LeBron James was 27 when he won his first title with the Heat in 2012.
Coincidence? We think not.
