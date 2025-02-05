Heat Fans Crush Terry Rozier, Erik Spoelstra Following Latest Loss
The Miami Heat dropped another winnable game Tuesday night, allowing 39 fourth-quarter points in a 133-124 loss to the Chicago Bulls.
Heat fans subsequently blasted coach Erik Spoelstra on social media. The Heat dropped to 24-24, barely keeping them in the sixth seed and out of the Play-In Tournament.
That’s understandably not good enough for Heat fans.
“Spo is completely [to] blame for this one,” Muted_Dog7317 wrote on Reddit.
“I don’t know what’s up with his decisions this year but they haven’t been good.”
Reddit users criticized Spoelsta’s reliance on inconsistent guard Terry Rozier. The veteran tallied five points on 2-of-12 shooting across 29 minutes.
“We can all safely say this is 100% on Spo for playing Terry Rozier so much,” Aggravating_Plant_39 said. “Why are we determined to play that guy so many minutes when he has blown so many games for us???”
Added No_Scene9375: “The Heat didn’t really even go cold. It was literally just Rozier making the worst decisions you can make. We can’t let Spo keep getting away with these thrown games.”
Chicago outscored Miami by seven points with Rozier on the floor.
“Low hanging fruit but this loss is 100% on Spo,” screennick said. “Sticking with Terry and a zone that wasn’t working.”
Smfonseca called Tuesday “probably the most disappointing loss for me this season.”
“Terry getting the superstar untouchable treatment needs to stop,” they commented. “He’s not getting better, whether it be lingering from the neck injury or other reasons. The defense against the three point shooters was atrocious.
“The game is built around the 3 now, at least get a hand up,” they added.
Another user, HamSandwichRace, sounds done with Rozier.
“Terry Rozier is quickly becoming one of the most horrifying players I’ve ever seen,” they said.
TheShiv145 kept things simple.
“Terry Rozier makes watching Heat basketball hard for me.”
WIGGINS COULD BE KEY TO BUTLER TRADE
Are you tired of reading or hearing the words “Jimmy Butler” and “trade” in the same sentence?
The Golden State Warriors may be ready to end our pain—and all it possibly takes is veteran forward Andrew Wiggins.
“The Warriors also have a potential path to help guide Butler to Phoenix,” The Athletic reported Tuesday, “if they pull the trigger on an Andrew Wiggins-centric trade with Miami that has been discussed.”
Salaries are the key to making any modern NBA trade work. The Athletic proposed last week the Warriors could trade Wiggins ($26.2 million cap figure), Gary Payton II ($9.1 million) and Kevon Looney ($8 million).
Butler has a $48.7 million salary. He also owns a $52 million player option for next season.
Wiggins averages 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. However, his 44.4 shooting percentage is his lowest since a 41.2 mark in 2019, his final full season in Minnesota.
Will the Heat acquire Wiggins? We’ll know by 3 p.m. ET on Thursday … unless a reporter breaks the news on X (formerly Twitter) at 3:02 p.m
COULD LUKA HEAD TO MIAMI?
For now, former Dallas Mavericks All-Star point guard Luka Dončić plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Nothing is forever, though, and Dončić can hit unrestricted free agency next summer. If his reported past interests are anything to go off of, Dončić could still wind up in a Heat uniform.
Yahoo’s Kevin O’Connor discussed the shocking Dončić-Anthony Davis trade on his podcast Sunday. When recounting his initial reaction to the blockbuster, O’Connor said he figured Dončić requested a trade to either Miami or Los Angeles.
“I’ve always heard Luke loves the weather in Miami,” O’Connor said. “He loves the franchise there.”
Instead, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison said he proposed trading Dončić. The five-time All-Star can hit free agency next summer; he was eligible for a supermax contract extension before the Mavs dealt him.
Dončić will be 27 when the 2026-27 season begins. New Lakers teammate LeBron James was 27 when he won his first title with the Heat in 2012.
Coincidence? We think not.
