Report: Miami Heat Face Possibility Of Losing Key Member
The Miami Heat have the ultimate stability at coach because of Erik Spoelstra. He is currently the longest tenured at his position in the league after San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich stepped down earlier this year.
That doesn't mean the Heat experience the same at the assistant level. They face the possibility of losing top assistant Chris Quinn. According to John Gambadoro of Arizona 98.7 FM Sports Radio, Quinn is among the four finalists for the Phoenix Suns job.
CONLEY WANTS TO JOIN UDONIS IN SELECT CLUB
Guard Mike Conley Jr., is in the middle of trying to help the Minnesota Timberwolves reach the NBA Finals. Trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder 3-1, Conley is just one loss from the season being over. This hardly marks the end of his career. At 37, he has sights set on playing 20 seasons.
If so, Conley would join a select group that includes former Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem. Conley said he's changed diets to help reach the goal.
“I stopped eating red meat about eight years ago,” Conley said in an interview with Andscape. “I did blood work and my body was deficient in some things, and less of some things. And the red meat was one of them. Something I do every day is I wake up around the same time at 7:30 (a.m.). I won’t eat until later until after 11 a.m. I drink water. It’s almost like a mini fast. I won’t eat after dinner, and dinner is like 6:30 p.m. I try not to eat anything from that point until the next morning.
The others who have played 20 seasons are LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Vince Carter, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Willis and Robert Parrish. Conley needs just two more years.
He is currently the 10th-oldest player in the league.
“It’s scary, but an honor, too,” Conley said. “I don’t feel like I am that old, but I am that old. I got to be OK with it and look myself in the mirror and say, ‘Man, we’re still doing it.’ ”
Quinn has served as the top assistant to Spoelstra for the past several years. He has been a candidate for multiple jobs.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Dwyane Wade Lays Out Game Plan New York Knicks Need To Make NBA Finals
Miami Heat Revitalize Future In Proposed Trade For $197 Million All-Star
Miami Heat Select 'Standout Freshman' In Latest NBA Mock Draft