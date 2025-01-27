Should the Miami Heat Retire Jimmy Butler’s Number After Trade Saga, Suspensions?
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler once seemed like a lock to have his No. 22 raised in the Kaseya Center rafters.
How things change.
Heat fans are divided among the ongoing Butler trade saga. A portion of the fanbase feels Butler’s accomplishments, including two Finals appearances, still warrant an eventual jersey retirement.
Then, there’s the other half (or more) who want nothing more to do with Butler. We can count the Miami New Times in that group.
“In what amounts to a five-year career in Miami — no, we’re not counting this disgraceful season — Butler’s most significant accomplishment has been winning the Eastern Conference crown,” the New Times wrote Monday.
“Was it fun in the moment? Sure,” they continued. “Is it retire-dude’s-jersey-worthy? Hell no.”
As of 2025, the Heat have retired seven numbers:
No. 1 Chris Bosh, 2010-17 (jersey retired in 2019)
No. 3 Dwyane Wade, 2003–2016; 2018–2019 (jersey retired in 2020)
No. 10 Tim Hardaway, 1996-2001 (jersey retired in 2009)
No. 23 Michael Jordan (jersey retired in 2003)
No. 32 Shaquille O’Neal, 2004-08 (jersey retired in 2016)
No. 33 Alonzo Mourning, 1995-2003; 2005-08 (jersey retired in 2009)
No. 40 Udonis Haslem, 2003-23 (jersey retired in 2024)
All NBA teams also retired Bill Russell’s No. 6 in 2022.
The Heat will also almost certainly retire LeBron James’ No. 6. James led the Heat to two championships and four Finals appearances from 2010-14.
It feels extremely unlikely the Heat will retire Butler’s No. 22, at least as long as president Pat Riley is involved with the organization. Obviously, the two sides have time to mend the fence, and Butler is still only 35.
However, the saga is an ugly one. The Heat suspended Butler twice within three weeks, and he can still be traded ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.
Do you think the Heat should retire Butler’s No. 22? Let us know.
COULD BULLS ENTER BUTLER SWEEPSTAKES?
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported Monday the Chicago Bulls are “absolutely involved” in trade conversations involving Butler.
There’s a catch, though. Although Butler played for the Bulls from 2011-17, Windhorst said a reunion isn’t on the table.
“Not that Jimmy Butler would end in Chicago,” Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective, “But they would get involved in the trade.”
If the Bulls do get involved, they’d do so as a third team to help make salaries work. Windhorst pitched the idea the Bulls could acquire Suns guard Bradley Beal, who has a no-trade clause and a $53.6 million cap hit next season.
Beal also owns a $57.1 million player option for the 2027 season, the final year of the five-year contract he signed in 2022.
Windhorst acknowledged he can’t see the Bulls doing that deal.
“Maybe it’s never gonna happen, but it’s been discussed,” Windhorst said.
Co-host Tim Bontemps didn’t hide his opinion.
“I hope they don’t because it’d be one of the dumbest trades ever,” Bontemps argued.
JAMES COMMENTS ON BUTLER SUSPENSION
LeBron James has entered the conversation and shared his input on the Butler-Heat feud.
Rather than use his words, James instead opted for emojis.
Heat big man and prolific social media troll artist Kevin Love mocked Butler’s impending return Sunday. Butler’s two-game suspension officially ended following Saturday’s road win over the Nets.
Love posted a video on Instagram featuring a conversation between Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci’s characters in Casino. The scene features Pesci cursing at De Niro about talking to people behind his back.
Clearly, the scene resonated with Love, who has repeatedly poked fun at Butler recently.
“How Jimmy’s pulling up on me after the suspension…” Love wrote.
James left nine laughing emojis as a comment.
It’s surprising to see James chime in, even if his thoughts are via emoji. Everything the 40-year-old James does is carefully calculated.
In other words, don’t be surprised if someone takes James’ innocent comment and uses that to suggest the Lakers will acquire Butler.
