Social Media Harshly Reacted To Google's Bam Adebayo Mishap
If there's any search engine you'd expect to get an NBA player's name right, it's Google.
This this was not the case for Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, who was met with a surprise when he searched his name on Google. At the top of his bio, he noticed it listed him as 'Bam Bowman.'
In a post on X, the Heat hilariously reacted to the bio error, sharing a photo of Adebayo looking confused as he stared at his phone.
Social media users didn't believe the error was real at first, so they took it upon themselves to search the All-Stars name.
One user even responded with a photo of a former Miami-Ohio University big man whose actual name is Bam Bowman.
You'd think after a couple of solid seasons, Adebayo would be a household name.
The three-time All-Star has established himself as one of the most versatile forwards in the league. This past season, Adebayo averaged 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 48.5 percent from the field.
During his best statistical season in 2023, Adebayo posted 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 54 percent from the field.
Given Adebayo's efficient performances, some Heat fans saw the bio error as a slight against his standing in the NBA.
It seems Adebayo still needs to take his game to another level to become a globally recognized name.
