Struggling Heat Veteran Has ‘No Reason’ for Disappointing Season
Miami Heat veteran guard Terry Rozier opened the season in familiar territory: the starting rotation.
However, Miami moved Rozier to the bench in late November, his first time regularly playing with the second unit since leaving the Celtics in 2019. Although he returned to the starting rotation earlier this month, Rozier has come off the bench in three of the Heat’s last four games.
Nothing is really changing. Rozier’s 11.8 points and 40.1 shooting percentage are easily his lowest since 2019.
Why does Rozier think he’s struggling?
“I don’t have no reason for it because I feel like I’m complaining,” Rozier told HoopsHype.
“I do feel like this game is beautiful, and I think that whatever it is,” Rozier continued, “I struggle just so when things open back up, it’ll make the struggle way more beautiful, and I can appreciate it way more because I know things are gonna turn.”
Heat fans might not want to hear Rozier’s optimism. Miami desperately needs another reliable scorer alongside Tyler Herro, especially during the Jimmy Butler trade saga and Bam Adebayo’s offensive regression.
Instead, opponents regularly outscore the Heat with Rozier on the floor.
HoopsHype asked Rozier if he feels he plays “more freely” coming off the bench. His 18 bench appearances are his most in seven years.
“I don’t know,” he replied. “I don’t know. Maybe it’s who I’m out there with. So, we don’t know.”
WARE FOR ROOKIE OF THE YEAR?
Heat rookie center Kel’el Ware isn’t just a bright spot amid the ongoing Butler saga.
Ware has suddenly positioned himself to bring home some hardware.
Ware, the No. 15 pick last June, is now the betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year in some sportsbooks. As of Friday morning, the FanDuel Sportsbook lists Ware with +200 odds (bet $100 to win $200), ahead of Spurs guard Stephon Castle (+310) and Wizards big man Alexandre Sarr (+330).
DraftKings offers similar odds, with Ware at +140, significantly ahead of Sarr (+350) and Castle (+370).
Although Hard Rock Bet gives Ware +140 odds to win Rookie of the Year, he still trails Grizzlies center Zach Edey (+100). Interestingly, FanDuel lists Edey at +2000 as of Friday.
Things change quickly. Hard Rock Bet listed Ware as +6000 odds to win Rookie of the Year on Monday.
Ware has recorded three straight 20-point games and two consecutive double-doubles. He tallied 22 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, and a steal in Thursday’s blowout loss to the Bucks.
Ware averages 8.3 points and 4.6 rebounds. He’s started the Heat’s last two games, forming a double-big frontcourt with Bam Adebayo.
No Heat player has ever won Rookie of the Year.
RIVERS BACKS SPOELSTRA
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra finds himself in an unenviable place amid the Jimmy Butler trade drama.
Butler wants out, and the Heat have suspended him twice this month alone. The Heat are in freefall, losing six of their last 10 and dropping to 21-22.
Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers feels for Spoelstra, who he knows is in a lose-lose situation.
“I feel terrible for Spo,” Rivers said Thursday. “I mean, there’s no winning for Spo in this. It’s just hard.
“He’s got to try to get his team focused,” Rivers added. “It’s our league at times, and it’s no fun to go through.”
Rivers’ Bucks routed the Heat 125-96 on Thursday night. A national audience watched the Heat allow 44 second-quarter points, spearheaded by Damian Lillard notching six points in 1.1 seconds.
“It’s not fun really for the players because their brother is the player, and so they don’t want to have to take sides,” Rivers explained.
“They don’t want to get involved,” Rivers continued. “And anything they say will be construed one way or the other.”
MIAMI HEAT ON SI’S JIMMY BUTLER COVERAGE
NBA Insider Outlines Nightmare Scenario for Jimmy Butler, Heat
Former NBA Champion Explains How Teammates View Jimmy Butler Situation
Miami Heat Fans Outraged After Latest Jimmy Butler Suspension
Phoenix Radio Host Accuses NBA of Not Wanting Jimmy Butler on Suns
MORE HEAT NEWS
Kevin Love Continues Social Media Trolling With Bam Adebayo Post
Miami Artist Kyle Holbrook Updates Jimmy Butler Mural After Newest Suspension
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.