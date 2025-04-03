Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Resounding Win Over The Boston Celtics
The Miami Heat extended their win streak to six games after defeating the defending champion Boston Celtics.
The Heat remain the ninth seed in the East, just one game behind the eighth seed and 1.5 games behind the seventh seed.
Here are some takeaways:
Once again, Pelle Larsson
For the third consecutive game, Pelle Larsson, (the 44th pick in last year's draft), played 30 minutes as a starter. In all three games, he's shown he is of an agent of positive chaos.
He finished with 16 points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal. He also contributed as the primary defender against six-time All-Star Jayson Tatum, who finished 4 of 17 from the field.
Since Larsson took on the starting role, he's continued to flash effective offense and defense. His physicality stands out on offense too, with how often he thrives in contact situations as a cutter and driver. He made 2 of 3 from the arc, had just one turnover) and grabbed three offensive rebounds. He also got to the line seven times.
Two-way success
The Heat controlled the game with a balanced, fruitful performance on both ends of the floor, leading for about 43 minutes. The Heat also held the Celtics to an average 105 offensive rating in the first, second and fourth quarters, allowing just 67 combined points. The Oklahoma City Thunder's 106 defensive rating leads the league by far. The Heat allowed 36 points, with the Celtics making a staggering seven threes in their one sub-optimal defensive quarter.
On offense, the Heat played nearly mistake-free, finishing with just five turnovers against an elite defense, (the Celtics and Thunder average the least turnovers turnovers per game at 12). The Heat finished with a 5.6 assist-to-turnover ratio, more than double what the best-in-the-league Thunder offer at 2.28. They also finished with a 99th percentile 142 offensive rating, including a 92nd percentile half-court offensive rating. They also finished with 12 more free throw attempts.
The other glue guys
Kyle Anderson and Davion Mitchell, two of the Heat's three trade deadline additions, were essential to holding the lead for so long. They both played at least 32 minutes. Both were featured alongside Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Haywood in the Heat's most effective lineup. It outscored the Celtics by 102 points per 100 possessions and by 12 overall.
Although his game seems unorthodox, Anderson's touch and timing in the paint is effective. He finished with 19 points. Mitchell continues to fight over every screen and hound defensively, but also an effective floor general. He finished with 13 points, seven assists and just one turnover.
