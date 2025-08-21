The One Label Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Isn't Ready For
Since Bam Adebayo was drafted 14th overall in 2017, he has reached two NBA Finals, won two Olympic gold medals and ascended -- albeit reluctantly -- to Miami Heat captain.
In the process, he has outlasted every player who preceded him with the franchise. And at 28, he's the third-oldest player in the Heat's expected rotation.
Still, he can't quite used to getting called old.
Or, in this case, "Unc."
The Heat used the "Unc" captain for Adebayo on X/Twitter and on Instagram. Adebayo, who often interacts with Miami Heat social media, saw the one on Instagram.
His reply: "I'm still big bro (crying emoji) stop that Unc stuff"
Whatever he's called this season, it's imperative that Adebayo gets off to a faster start than last season. In recent seasons, he has typically been more aggressive in the early months, and it's tapered off over time, possibly due to wear and tear from all his defensive responsibilities.
But in 2024-25, his shot attempts and overall offensive impact were way down early. The Heat's emphasis on guard play -- which worked with Tyler Herro but not with Terry Rozier -- likely played some role. So did the burden Adebayo needed to carry, as the captain on a team in turmoil, due to the discontent and ultimate disappearance (first through suspensions and then via trade to Golden State) of Jimmy Butler.
But there's no excuses this time. Adebayo has had the summer to himself, with no USA basketball games and little else on the agenda.
Big bro. Unc. Whatever. He needs to consistently get the Heat 20 and 10, along with the defense he's known for, if the Heat are to exceed modest expectations.
