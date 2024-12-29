Warriors Predicted To Acquire Jimmy Butler In Three-Team Trade By NBA Coach Of The Year
The Golden State Warriors are repeatedly brought up as a top suitor for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.
And rightfully so. The Warriors are a huge market organization with assets needed to acquire and extend the six-time All-Star. The lone issue is the Warriors' assets are youthful, something Heat team president Pat Riley is seemingly against. If that's the case, a third team may need to help facilitate the deal.
This is why Sam Mitchell, a former NBA Coach of the Year, proposed the Heat land Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox in a three-team blockbuster.
"If you're the Miami Heat and Pat Riley, do you want to deal with Jimmy Butler at $52 million, who is going to be an unrestricted free agent?" Mitchell questioned on NBA TV. "No, that would be a nightmare scenario, so to me, I think he's going to get moved, and now that things have been happening in Sacramento, Mike Brown, don't be surprised. I smell a Fox in Miami."
"I see a three-team deal with the Warriors," Steve Smith said, to which Mitchell agreed.
In this hypothetical trade, the Warriors land Butler, the Heat acquire Fox, and the Kings enter a rebuild with a plethora of assets from Miami.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.