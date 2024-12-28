Heat Could Acquire Lockdown Rising Star By Dealing Jimmy Butler To The Hawks
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler doesn't want to spend the rest of his career rotting away on a mediocre team earning a maximum contract salary.
He still wants to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy before retiring. There are a few issues with this, however.
First, Butler may not see a change of scenery before February's trade deadline if the Heat don't find a package they're happy with. This would lead the six-time All-Star to likely decline his player option for next season, entering free agency. No contenders on Butler's list of preferred destinations have the money to sign him in free agency.
In other words, Butler needs to hope a win-now organization approaches Miami's front office with a strong offer. One team that could do so is the Atlanta Hawks, as a blockbuster trade would look similar to the following:
Heat receive: Dyson Daniels, De'Andre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu, Kobe Bufkin, 2025 first-round pick (via LAL), 2030 first-round pick, 2027 second-round pick (via LAC)
Hawks receive: Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson
It's worth noting Heat team president Pat Riley went on record claiming Butler will not be traded, but an offer this strong could be too strong to pass on.
While the Hawks aren't on the same level of contention as the Phoenix Suns or Dallas Mavericks, Butler could push them over the hump. A Big Three of him, Trae Young, and Jalen Johnson could make serious noise in the imbalanced Eastern Conference.
The Heat's stubbornness to find a return of fair value may force Butler to expand his list of preferred suitors.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Heat Part With Duncan Robinson In Proposed Blockbuster Trade For Multi-Time All-Star
When Is Jimmy Butler Returning For The Heat? Latest Update Isn't What Fans Hoped For
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.