With Zach LaVine, De'Aaron Fox Out Of Picture, What's Left For Miami Heat?
The Miami Heat still have Jimmy Butler despite stars like Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, De'Aaron Fox, and Zach LaVine already on the move.
As the Butler saga continues, more trade destinations dwindle with less than 72 hours remaining before the trade deadline.
Since late December, Butler has communicated he is no longer interested in playing for the organization. He is now serving his third suspension for conduct detrimental to the team during the period. He is not interested in playing for the Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and most recently the Golden State Warriors.
The only team Butler seems interested in playing for is the Phoenix Suns, but others could enter the picture.
A trade with the Suns likely sends a few draft picks between the two organizations and a swap between Butler and former NBA All-Star Bradley Beal. Beal's time with the Suns has not gone as both parties would have hoped and moving on would be best between the two.
The New Orleans Pelicans are a possible option with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson possibly on the trading block. The Pelicans lost starting point guard Dejounte Murray and are likely headed toward another rebuild.
A sneaky option would be sending Butler back to Philadelphia. A package with Paul George and the 76ers is the most logical piece for both parties to be happy.
MIAMI HEAT ON SI’S JIMMY BUTLER COVERAGE
NBA Insider Says Miami Heat Could Compromise in Jimmy Butler Trade Saga
New 3-Team Trade Proposal Sends Jimmy Butler to Contender, Gives Heat Flexibility
Ex-ESPN Star ‘Not Surprised’ Teams Possibly Reluctant to Add Jimmy Butler
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and a contributor to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.