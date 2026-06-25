Hornets Trading LaMelo Ball to Timberwolves for Naz Reid in Three-Player Bombshell

It has been quite the busy week in the NBA, what with the marquee trade of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the 2026 draft, which saw BYU's AJ Dybantsa taken by the Wizards at No. 1.

On Thursday morning, it got even busier.

The Hornets, who had themselves a surprisingly positive season featuring Rookie of the Year nominee Kon Knueppel, are trading star guard LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to the Timberwolves in exchange for center Naz Reid. The Hornets will also receive a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030) and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033), according to ESPN's Shams Charania, who was first to break the news.

The move pairs Ball with Wolves' superstar Anthony Edwards as the team works to take the next step in the postseason. It also follows Minnesota's earlier decision to essentially dump Julius Randle onto the Nets in exchange for a lower pick in this week's draft.

On Wednesday night, Charania reported during the draft that the Hornets were shopping Ball around and that "multiple teams" were strongly pursuing him.

"Charlotte didn't shop Ball in the market," the insider said on Thursday morning, "but listened and received multiple rich offers before filling a significant need in the frontcourt with Reid."

The Raptors were also said to be interested in the young guard, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

For Charlotte, this looks to be a move all about the team's future, considering the bevy of draft picks they received for their star, the third overall pick in the 2020 draft. And for Minnesota, it seems a play to focus on winning now and a way to work around some salary constraints, as well.

Ball ended the 2025-26 campaign averaging 20.1 points, 7.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds across 72 games—far and away the most he has played since 2021-22. After enjoying quite the turnaround during the regular season (Charlotte won 44 games last season, despite winning just 19 the season before), the team ended one play-in win short of making the playoffs and ending a 10-year postseason drought.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Reid finished up his seventh regular season in the league averaging 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 36.2% from deep. He was also one of Minnesota's top five contributors during the playoffs, when he averaged 12.6 points in 26.9 minutes.

The Wolves were in deep need of a point guard, especially after Donte DiVincenzo ruptured his Achilles during the playoffs. Ball will now step in to fill that void, with the team's core now comprising him, Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. All three are under contract through the 2028-29 season.

Also this week, the Hornets selected the Washington Huskies' Hannes Steinbach with the No. 14 pick at the draft, as well as Christian Anderson out of Texas Tech at No.18. The Wolves, meanwhile, picked up Duke guard Isaiah Evans at No. 33 and Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn at No.59.

From a grades perspective, SI's Liam McKeone believes this trade a "baffling move" by the Hornets and deserves a C-. That ROI is slightly better, however, for the Wolves. Read more here.

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