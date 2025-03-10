The Charlotte Hornets load up on guards in latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft
The Charlotte Hornets, according to Sports Illustrated's Derek Parker, are going to be very interested in guards when the 2025 NBA Draft rolls around. It's not exactly a position overflowing with depth right now, especially since LaMelo Ball's future is at least a little bit up in the air.
The Hornets are 1.5 games out from owning the worst record in the NBA, although their recent victory over the Brooklyn Nets pushed them from having the second-worst record to third-worst. They're a single loss, which could theoretically come tonight, from moving back into second.
Either way, a top-three worst record means a 14% chance at winning the lottery and being able to select Cooper Flagg. For now, the mock drafts aren't simulating the lottery and are operating as if it didn't exist, so in this mock, Charlotte picks third.
With that third pick, Parker believes they'll pass on Ace Bailey, a player widely considered a top-three prospect, for Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis. The guard is 6'6", so he and LaMelo Ball could form a very tall backcourt.
He's averaging 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in just under 32 minutes a game. He's also shooting 45.5 % from the field and 33.1% from three-point range. He could allow the Hornets to move Josh Green to the bench and put Brandon Miller in the small forward position.
That's not all, though. This two-round mock addresses Charlotte's chance to land an impact player early on in the second round, too. That's where they select North Carolina guard (a bit of a local star since he plays for UNC even though he's from New York) Ian Jackson.
Jackson has at times looked like a borderline lottery pick. The UNC guard has shown a good shooting stroke from deep and can score in buckets. However, a tweak to UNC's starting lineup moved him back to the bench and he's since slipped in pre-draft rankings.
However, to get a player who was once considered as a mid-first-round pick in the second round would be good. Jackson is still averaging 13.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.9 assists. He's shooting 47.9% from the field and an impressive 40.9% from three.
In immediate fashion, thanks to the New Orleans Pelicans' pick, the Hornets also add Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero. Thiero is averaging 15.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 54.8% from the field (26.2% from three).
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Moussa Diabate's emergence will give the Hornets a lot to think about this offseason
Hornets injury report: Status for LaMelo Ball & Mark Williams revealed vs. Miami Heat
Charles Lee discusses the major improvements in Tidjane Salaün's game
Kemba Walker Expects LaMelo Ball & Brandon Miller to take Hornets to new heights