Grading the Hornets' Pick of KJ Simpson
With the 42nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets took Colorado guard KJ Simpson. Here's how our staff graded the pick and the fit with Charlotte.
Sam Dracula: A
KJ Simpson was the star of that Colorado team despite sharing the floor with two first round picks. He’s small, for sure, but he’s a highly skilled and crafty scorer on all levels. I think he can contribute day one for Charlotte.
Carson Cash: A-
With KJ Simpson the Hornets find a first round talent in the early second. When watching other prospects like Da Silva and Williams its hard not to notice the twenty-one year old bucket getter. He will be a nice addition to direct the summer league squad and should hopefully get some time in the actual rotation as well this season. He is on the shorter side like most guards in this class but he is a guy that draft sickos will love with how on fire his shot can get.
James Plowright: B+
I had Simpson ranked as the 36th best player on my board with only a couple of guys still available when the Hornets selected him at 42. Simpson is a tough, smart and skilled point guard who if he was 3 inches taller (6' 1.25 in shoes) would have been a top 20 pick. Simpson's path to playing time is murky in the immidate future, but he provides an extremely competent point guard for the Hornets Summer League team and Greensboro. You can laugh, but we have seen in recent years the detrimental impact it can have not having an adult in the room who can handle the ball. Overall, Simpson's maturity shined through in his post-draft interview, he looks to be another high character addition.
