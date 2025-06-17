Updated draft odds reveal a tight race for the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft
Earlier this month, DraftKings released its opening odds for the 2025 NBA Draft. When they opened, Baylor star VJ Edgecombe was the favorite to land to be the pick at four, with -105 odds. At the time, Rutgers' Ace Bailey was the favorite at three, though his odds were questionable at +105.
Things have changed over the previous 13 days, and while the third pick had uncertain odds when they opened, it's now shifted to the fourth pick.
After rumors have picked up steam over the previous few weeks, Edgecombe is now favored to go at number three with -155 odds.
While Edgecombe is also the favorite to go at four, the odds are worse, dropping from -105 to +210. The next few prospects are also uncertainties, with Ace Bailey having the next highest odds at +240, followed by Duke's Kon Knueppel at +320, and Texas' Tre Johnson at +450.
When the odds originally opened, Bailey was favored to go at pick three, despite his +105 odds. He is now not favored for picks three, four, or five, and has the highest odds to go at the sixth pick in the draft.
Of course, betting odds are still just that, odds. When they opened, I wrote an article breaking down the opening odds. One thing of note that still applies?
The betting odds are not always accurate, and Hornets fans can atone for this.
Two years ago, NBA reporter Shams Charania, who was a brand ambassador for FanDuel Sportsbook at the time, reported that G-League Ignite star Scoot Henderson was gaining serious momentum to go to the Hornets at two. The day before the draft, Brandon Miller, whom the Hornets selected, had -650 odds to go at 2, while Henderson was at +400.
After Charania's report, Henderson jumped to -700, with Miller falling to +400.
While they are often accurate and a good source to look at, betting odds still can be wrong.
