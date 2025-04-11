All Hornets

Latest ESPN mock draft sends 'polarizing' prospect to Hornets

With the third pick in ESPN's 2025 NBA Mock Draft, the Charlotte Hornets select Ace Bailey.

Zach Roberts

Mar 4, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) drives the ball around Purdue Boilermakers forward Camden Heide (23) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) drives the ball around Purdue Boilermakers forward Camden Heide (23) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
With just two games remaining on the schedule, the Charlotte Hornets would pick third if the season ended right now and there was no lottery. There's a good chance they pick first overall, but there's also a chance they fall to seven. Before they know their ultimate fate, mock drafts give them the third overall pick.

With that pick, ESPN's latest mock from Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo gives them Ace Bailey, a popular pick at third overall. "Bailey's season was polarizing by top-five-pick standards, but the rarity of his skill set has held him steady near the top of teams' draft boards," Woo said. "There were some impressive highs that put his talent on full display, as well as some predictable inconsistency and subpar efficiency that he'll have to iron out as he matures."

But Woo firmly believes that the Rutgers product possesses a rare blend of size at 6'10" and shotmaking as well as creation. "Though he's probably not ready to contribute to winning immediately, landing with a patient NBA team that can afford him the time he needs should help. There could be some duplication in Charlotte with Brandon Miller, but Bailey's upside is tempting," Woo noted.

Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) shoots the ball in the second half against the USC Trojans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Charlotte could easily field a lineup (one day) with both Brandon Miller and Bailey in it. Bailey is listed at 6'10" and Miller is listed at 6'7", so there's probably enough size variation to use them both in the same lineup.

On most big boards, Bailey is the third-best prospect behind Dylan Harper and Cooper Flagg, both of whom the Hornets have no shot at picking in this mock draft scenario. Bailey is ahead of VJ Edgecombe, a player who has been mocked to Charlotte at times. Still, Woo believes the upside and shotmaking with size are enough to convince the Hornets to pull the trigger.

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI

