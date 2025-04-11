Latest ESPN mock draft sends 'polarizing' prospect to Hornets
With just two games remaining on the schedule, the Charlotte Hornets would pick third if the season ended right now and there was no lottery. There's a good chance they pick first overall, but there's also a chance they fall to seven. Before they know their ultimate fate, mock drafts give them the third overall pick.
With that pick, ESPN's latest mock from Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo gives them Ace Bailey, a popular pick at third overall. "Bailey's season was polarizing by top-five-pick standards, but the rarity of his skill set has held him steady near the top of teams' draft boards," Woo said. "There were some impressive highs that put his talent on full display, as well as some predictable inconsistency and subpar efficiency that he'll have to iron out as he matures."
But Woo firmly believes that the Rutgers product possesses a rare blend of size at 6'10" and shotmaking as well as creation. "Though he's probably not ready to contribute to winning immediately, landing with a patient NBA team that can afford him the time he needs should help. There could be some duplication in Charlotte with Brandon Miller, but Bailey's upside is tempting," Woo noted.
Charlotte could easily field a lineup (one day) with both Brandon Miller and Bailey in it. Bailey is listed at 6'10" and Miller is listed at 6'7", so there's probably enough size variation to use them both in the same lineup.
On most big boards, Bailey is the third-best prospect behind Dylan Harper and Cooper Flagg, both of whom the Hornets have no shot at picking in this mock draft scenario. Bailey is ahead of VJ Edgecombe, a player who has been mocked to Charlotte at times. Still, Woo believes the upside and shotmaking with size are enough to convince the Hornets to pull the trigger.
