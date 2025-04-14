The Charlotte Hornets clinch a spot for best odds in the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery
As the NBA season has come to a close, the Charlotte Hornets have officially wrapped up the year tied for the best lottery odds in the upcoming draft.
With the Hornets' recent losses to the Boston Celtics to end the regular season, the Hornets have finished the year with a 19-63 record. This means the Hornets have a 14% chance of landing the No.1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, alongside the Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards.
The Hornets helped their odds a great deal in the most recent weeks, losing 12 out of their last 13 games. Season-ending injuries to players like LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Grant Williams definitely slowed the Hornets down, particularly in the final months of the season.
When taking a look at some of the top prospects in the upcoming draft, Duke's Cooper Flagg immediately stands out as a player who will likely go No.1 overall. During his time as a Blue Devil, Flagg led Duke to the Final Four and also earned National College Player of the Year honors.
Landing a generational prospect like Flagg would immediately jumpstart the Hornets rebuild, and make them a much more attractive destination to free agents and potential trade candidates.
Other intriguing top prospects in this upcoming draft include Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper from Rutgers and VJ Edgecombe from Baylor.
The NBA Draft Lottery will take place on Monday, May 12th. The 2025 NBA draft will take place over a month later, on Wednesday, June 25th.
