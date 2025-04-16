5 pending free agents in the NBA playoffs that could help the Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets don't need to splurge on players like LeBron James or James Harden in free agency, but there are a number of players they should be interested in. The playoffs will be a final chance for some of these pending FAs to improve their stock, and the Hornets should be watching.
Pending FAs the Hornets should watch in the NBA playoffs
1. Tim Hardaway Jr.
Tim Hardaway Jr. was a huge piece of the Detroit Pistons' turnaround. He provided a solid presence for Cade Cunningham, helping him develop further and getting the Pistons to the playoffs. It might be a little silly to literally do exactly what Detroit did, but signing Hardaway worked. The Hornets can do that this offseason, and it would be worth considering.
2. Duncan Robinson
The Miami Heat are technically in the play-in, but they stand a chance of making it into the playoffs. The Hornets need shooting, and they could use an upgrade at small forward. Robinson does both of those things. He is almost 31, so it would be a short-term bridge sort of contract, but he could raise their floor and help some of the younger players develop in Charlotte.
3. Luke Kennard
As mentioned, the Hornets need some shooting, and Luke Kennard does that about as well as anyone in this free-agent class. Like the Heat, the Memphis Grizzlies are in the play-in, needing one win to advance as the eight seed in the West. Kennard went to Duke, so he'd be a "local" signing, and he fits what the Hornets need and wouldn't be terribly expensive, a plus for a team that shouldn't yet be making splash signings.
4. Naz Reid
Naz Reid is a center, but he's an undersized one. That's why the Hornets could have him play power forward alongside Mark Williams down low. It would improve the interior defense, as Williams' 118.9 defensive rating is sky high compared to Reid's much stronger 108.8. Plus, at less than 26, Reid's age lines up pretty well with the current Hornets core.
5. Gary Payton II
The Golden State Warriors clinched a playoff spot with their play-in win. Gary Payton II has been a solid player on both ends of the floor (113.5 offensive rating, 110.1 defensive rating). That's exactly what the Hornets need. A low-cost, well-rounded (but sturdy defensively) bench player who can mentor the young players.
