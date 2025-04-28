The three teams that could land Seth Curry this offseason
The NBA's three-point percentage leader will have an interesting summer ahead of him.
Charlotte Hornets' veteran Seth Curry is headed towards free agency, the third straight year that the 34-year-old has been on the open market.
Seth saw a dip in his points per game and minutes this season, yet was still able to lead the NBA in three-point percentage. The Hornets guard has played with nine teams over his eleven-year NBA career, and chances are he could be headed to the 10-team club.
That being said, which three teams fit Seth the best in the offseason?
The Charlotte Hornets
Seth has spent the last year and a half with his hometown team. After seeing little to no playing time in Dallas, Curry was moved to Charlotte in a deal centered around PJ Washington.
The former Blue Devil struggled from deep in his eight games with the Hornets last season, shooting 32.1% from range. His 23-24 season ended early though, as the guard suffered an ankle injury that kept him out from March 2nd to the end of the season.
Seth got back to full strength this season and went on to lead the NBA in three-point percentage (45.6%).
Seth has reason to stay in Charlotte, one being that his father, Dell, is not only a Hornets legend but the current color analyst for FanDuel Sports Network. Seth has been one of the few veteran leaders on the team this season, and his age and defensive struggles may make it difficult to land a bigger deal than the Hornets might offer.
Contract prediction: 2 years, 4.1 million.
The Golden State Warriors
A return to the Bay?
Seth played six games with the Warriors over ten years ago, suiting up with his older brother.
Well, ten years later, why rule out a return? The Warriors could use some veteran shooting off the bench, as they primarily rely on Buddy Hield and Gary Payton in that role right now. Hield is a capable shooter, but he's not the lights-out shooter he was in Sacramento.
The Warriors rely heavily on their defense, which could result in them not looking Seth's way. That being said, his shooting ability and his brother being the face of the franchise may result in Seth being brought back to come off the bench for Steve Kerr's squad.
The Warriors always welcome more shooting, and Seth is the perfect man to fit that role.
The Dallas Mavericks
To be honest, only the first two options here seem likely.
However, Seth Curry has had three seperate stints with the Mavericks. Why not a fourth?
Seth has averaged 10.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 170 games with Dallas, while shooting 43% from deep. Dallas could use some veteran leadership off the bench, and Seth already knows Jason Kidd's offense.
