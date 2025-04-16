What does Tre Mann's future look like with the Charlotte Hornets?
At the 2023-24 NBA trade deadline, the Charlotte Hornets dealt veteran Gordon Hayward to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a deal consisting of Tre Mann, Vasilije Micic, Davis Bertans, two second-round draft picks, and cash considerations.
Mann was the headliner of the return, a 23-year-old guard who was a first-round pick out of Florida only three years prior. Mann played in 140 games with the Thunder, averaging 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 39.7% from the field and 34.1% from three across those games.
The former Gator never had a real chance to prove himself with the Thunder, especially with the growing talent the team had. The guard position was getting full as well, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey in the main ball-handler role.
After being dealt to Charlotte, Mann found himself as the team's starting point guard with LaMelo Ball injured for the season.
He took advantage of this opportunity, averaging 11.9 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 45.3% from the field and 36.4% from three in his first 28 games with the Buzz.
As the 2024-25 season began, Ball returned and Mann transitioned into the sixth man role with the squad. He flourished in his new role, starting off the year averaging a career high in points at 14.1, while shooting 43.5% from the field and 40% from deep.
Mann provided a scoring spark off the bench for a Hornets team who desperately needed bench scoring. The squad was looking to Cody Martin and Seth Curry to provide that scoring outside of the former Gator, which is lackluster to say the least.
His first 13 games with the team this season were exciting, and of course, suffered from what can only be described as the 2024-25 Hornets curse. Mann suffered a "disc irritation" in the middle of November. The injury was updated to a disc herniation midway through the season, and Tre did not play for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
Mann was not seen on the basketball court until recently, where he posted a video on Instagram participating in full basketball activities again.
Mann is now a restricted free agent, and may have lost out on serious money with missing nearly the entire season. Mann's bench scoring is of value to this Hornets roster, so it's unlikely that the team decides to let him walk when he hits the market in June.
That being said, what could a potential deal look like?
Mann has similar numbers to those of Payton Pritchard and Cole Anthony. The Celtics gave Pritchard a 4-year, $30 million deal while the Magic gave Anthony 3/39. A deal from the $7.5 to $13 million range is realistic for the guard, and is absolutely feasible for both sides to agree on.
Prediction: Mann signs a 3 year, $34.5 million deal
