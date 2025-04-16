LaMelo Ball gives opinion on Charles Lee after first year as the Hornets head coach
It was an interesting year, to say the least, for Charlotte Hornets first-year head coach Charles Lee.
He got a healthy dose of what the injury luck is like around here right out of the shoot with an injury to Mark Williams before camp, saw Tre Mann and Grant Williams go out early in the year with long-term injuries, and then saw Brandon Miller, arguably the team's best overall talent, see his season come to an abrupt end, thanks to a torn scapholunate ligament.
The chaos didn't end there, as you know. More injuries occurred throughout the season, but the biggest wrench thrown into the mix was the trade of Mark Williams, which was eventually rescinded by the Los Angeles Lakers.
For a coach who was put through the wringer in year one, he handled the adversity much better than most. His focus remained on the players, developing their game, and hammering home his "daily improvement" motto.
The record (19-63) isn't a reflection of the leader and man Charles Lee is.
Star point guard LaMelo Ball echoed that when asked about how Lee managed his first year on the job.
“He had a lot on his plate. I mean, just being a head coach and in you’re first year seeing all this stuff - different lineups and just pretty much the season in general. I feel like he did a great job and I love the dude. He’s a great person.
Ball was also asked during his exit interview press conference if Lee was any different from his previous head coaches, James Borrego and Steve Clifford.
“They were honestly all different, but I love every one of them. Never had a coaching problem All the coaches who have been here have been great.”
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
5 pending free agents in the NBA playoffs that could help the Hornets
Mark Williams gives an update on his overall health following the 2024-25 season
Miles Bridges wants to turn Charlotte around and become an 'annual playoff team'
Ranking the Charlotte Hornets' top trade assets heading into the summer