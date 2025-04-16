Mark Williams is unsure of his future with the Charlotte Hornets
On February 5th, Mark Williams' career briefly changed. He was suddenly headed to the Los Angeles Lakers to team up with LeBron James and Luka Doncic, and he was leaving the team that had drafted him. He was going to a contender instead of a team that was contending for the worst overall record.
Things went awry from there, as the oft-injured (but not at the time) Williams "failed" his physical. There were a lot of question marks, and the Charlotte Hornets briefly considered fighting the failed trade with the league, but ultimately, Williams came back home.
It was eye-opening for everyone involved, including Williams. The deadline passed, but the sentiment was that he was only guaranteed to be in a Charlotte uniform until the summer. That's a feeling Williams understands well now that the regular season is over. He was asked if he feels confident about being in Charlotte next year.
“Do I think so?" he chuckled. "I mean, I think. I think with the whole situation, it's given me a new perspective on understanding it's a business, understanding it’s the NBA, so I can't say a 100 percent yes, but obviously there's a chance of that. Good chance of that. But like I said, I didn't think I was getting traded the first time. So yeah, I’ll just leave it at that.”
Williams has played every game in his NBA career for the Hornets, although injuries have limited him to a smaller number than he or they would like. This season, he played less than 50 games once again, but he did average a double-double.
