Looking back at DaQuan Jeffries' first season as a Hornet
When looking back at the 2024-25 campaign for the Charlotte Hornets, there were not exactly a lot of positive takeaways. Having said that, the team was able to find some role players for next season that would not have gotten the chance had the team been fully healthy.
DaQuan Jeffries, who the Hornets acquired via a sign-and-trade from the New York Knicks in the blockbuster Karl-Anthony Towns, Julius Randle deal in late September, was one of those players who carved out a role for himself next season.
Jeffries played for three different schools during college, going from Oral Roberts, to West Texas, before ending his collegiate career at Tulsa. He went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft and started his career on a two-way deal with the Sacramento Kings where he split time with the team's G-League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.
Midway through the 2020-21 season, the Kings released Jeffries, and he signed with the Houston Rockets. The Oklahoman played 13 games with the Rockets before being released.
The Spurs claimed Jeffries for one game, and he was back into free agency.
The following October, the College Park Skyhawks, the Atlanta Hawks G-League affiliate, brought in DaQuan. He spent the entire season with the team, however, had a 10-Day stint with the Memphis Grizzlies in January 2022.
Jeffries found his home for the next two seasons in the fall, signing a two-way deal with the New York Knicks. He would split time between the New York and Westchester Knicks, before finally signing with the team for the remainder of the season in March 2024.
Jeffries' season as a Charlotte Hornet
Jeffries sat through free agency before the Hornets acquired the guard/forward from the Knicks to help accommodate the deal between the Knicks and Timberwolves.
On October 10th DaQuan suffered a fractured right hand and was given no timetable to return. He missed the entire preseason and start of the regular season before getting cleared by team doctors ahead of Charlotte's December 3rd contest against Philadelphia.
"I’ve seen a guy that’s just been hungry." Lee said after a performance from DaQuan that had the 6'5 man guarding Evan Mobley. "I think that throughout his rehab stint, he did a really good job of coming in and working every day and asking questions during practice. Usually, guys that prepare well are ready for their opportunity, and he has been, so he has given us some really good things on both ends of the court."
The former Golden Eagle averaged 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists, while shooting 40.5% from the field and 33.5% from three.
The undrafted-Jeffries played in 47 games this season, nearly averaging career-highs across the board. The native Oklahoman saw an average of 22.8 minutes per game this season, his most since his 13 game stint with the Houston Rockets during the 2020-21 season.
Jeffries is on the first year of a 3 year, $8.25 million contract, an absolute steal of a contract from President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson.
Jeffries ability as a shooter, cutter, and defender all prove as a valuable player for the Hornets going forward. Despite some of the fanbase putting him to the side, Jeffries absolutely projects as a player that could be useful to the Hornets over the course of the next few seasons.
Since March 1, DaQuan averaged 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 41.7% from the floor and 37.0% from three. He essentially stepped into the role that Cody Martin left vacant when he was moved, and at times arguably looked better than the now-Phoenix Sun.
Jeffries carved a role for himself in Charlotte, and should be here to stay for the next few seasons.
