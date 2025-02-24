All Hornets

Better luck next time? ESPN BPI heavily favors Kings over Hornets

Charlotte looks to snap a mini two-game skid.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 22, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic (11) reacts to a call during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic (11) reacts to a call during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

After an abysmal night a couple of days ago in Portland, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to recapture that feeling they had to open the break when they took down the Lakers.

What the BPI says

According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, the Hornets have just a 20.1% chance to win while the Kings have a 79.9% chance to protect home court and rise above the .500 mark on the season.

Considering how poorly the Hornets played in their last game against Portland, I'm surprised they were even awarded a 20% chance to come out with a win. It's hard to see them bouncing back from a miserable loss like that and taking down a postseason hopeful.

Charlotte's recent games

Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) lays on the court after being fouled during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It's been a whacky week of basketball for the Hornets since returning from the All-Star break. They opened things up with a shocking win over LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Los Angeles Lakers on the road, competed for three quarters with the Denver Nuggets, and then had their worst loss of the season, dropping by 53 points to the Portland Trail Blazers. There's no telling what we'll get tonight out of the Hornets, but it surely can't be worse than what they put on display a couple of nights ago.

Sacramento's recent games

Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Feb 21, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a shot during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Kings have only played one game since the break, falling to the Golden State Warriors 132-108 on Friday. It was a balanced scoring attack from Sacramento as Keegan Murray, Zach LaVine, and Malik Monk finished with 13, Domantas Sabonis had 14, and then DeMar DeRozan carried a heavy load with 34 on a night where he drained four triples.

