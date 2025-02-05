All Hornets

Can the Hornets add to the Bucks' losing streak? The ESPN BPI Says there is a chance

Odds are not as long as one might expect for the injury-riddled Hornets.

Ian Black

Nov 16, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince (12) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince (12) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets (12-35) are once again at home on Wednesday, this time hosting an Eastern Conference matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks (26-22). This will be the third and final matchup of the regular season between these two teams. The season series is split 1-1 after each team won their game at home back in the November matchups, so it is winner-takes-all for the season series tonight. 

What the BPI says

According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, the Hornets have a 35.5% chance of coming away with a victory in tonight’s matchup. Considering LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Tre Mann, Cody Martin, Josh Okogie, and Grant Williams are all listed as OUT for tonight’s matchup, a better than ⅓ chance to win according to the BPI might be a bit surprising against the fifth seed in the conference. The Bucks have a couple of key players in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard listed as questionable, and a few more listed as probable, but no players listed as OUT at this time.

Charlotte's recent games

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Feb 3, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) brings the ball up court against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Hornets have played seven out of nine games on the current homestand heading into tonight’s game against the Bucks. With a record of 1-6 in those games and an average margin of defeat of 8.67 points in those losses, it is clear that homecourt advantage has not been enough to overcome the rash of injuries that have plagued the roster.

Charlotte is actually seventh in the league in defensive rating over the last seven games, a truly impressive number considering the missing bodies. The other side of the ball has been a completely different story though, with a rating of 107.3 being the fifth-worst mark in the league over the same timeframe.

Milwaukee's recent games

Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Feb 2, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) runs down the court after dunking the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Bucks enter the matchup amidst one of the team’s worst stretches of the season so far. Since a stretch in January where the team won eight of nine games, the Bucks have gone the complete opposite direction by losing five of their last six games.

The defensive end of the ball has been especially abysmal over the last six games for Milwaukee, with a defensive rating of 124.9 over that stretch being dead last in the NBA. If former Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are going to turn things around, it will need to start with figuring out a different strategy on that end of the court.

