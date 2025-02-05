Bleacher Report suggests a whacky blockbuster LaMelo Ball-for-Fred VanVleet trade
The Charlotte Hornets haven't done it, but the NBA Trade Deadline has been full of star-for-star trades so far. The Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis deal and the De'Aaron Fox for Zach Lavine swap comes to mind. It's increasingly more common for teams to swap players of similar quality instead of just one player for a host of picks.
There is one such deal the Hornets could make according to Bleacher Report. In it, LaMelo Ball and Fred VanVleet swap places. The full trade would have to be more than Ball for VanVleet straight up, because the Hornets lose that trade by a wide margin, and they're not losing a trade that badly if they do decide to trade their franchise player.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley argued that that would have to be the case. "VanVleet, a soon-to-be 31-year-old, would seem a curious fit for this roster, because he is one. However, he'd just be the biggest name in what would undoubtedly be a robust return package for Ball," he said. "In other words, the Hornets would do this deal less for VanVleet himself than they would all of the assets (some combination of picks and prospects) that would come along with him."
Buckley also said the Hornets would do this because they need to reset. "The Hornets are barreling toward their fourth losing record during Ball's five seasons in Buzz City," he said. "This franchise badly needs a refresh, and this could be the perfect time to reset the roster around Brandon Miller and whomever this team snatches up from the well-regarded 2025 draft class."
It's not really clear why either team would make this swap. Ball, known for not playing the best defense, would not fit the identity that the Houston Rockets have worked so hard to build. He would fit the timeline much better than VanVleet and improve their offense, but what they're doing now with a defense-centric roster is working.
The Hornets would get a lot worse and a lot older in a heartbeat. They would also be using the picks they accrue and perhaps their own from 2025 to try and land someone like Ball, so why should they move on from him? It would truly kick a rebuild into full gear, but if they're trading Ball, there's probably a better, younger player out there who could be part of the return instead of VanVleet.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Charlotte Hornets deadline rumors: Mock trades sending Cody Martin to Lakers, Nuggets, Bucks
Charlotte Hornets announce promising LaMelo Ball injury update
Bucks could have interest in Hornets wing Cody Martin after twin brother's trade
NBA Mock Trade: Bucks land Hornets' star Miles Bridges in latest projected swap