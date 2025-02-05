Last-minute trades? Hornets could target these players as deadline approaches
Despite the Charlotte Hornets being in 14th place and virtually out of it with Brandon Miller done for the year, they could still add players at the deadline. The modern-day NBA team isn't restricted to just buying or selling. It's all about positioning for the future, and Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz believes the Hornets should be interested in three players in the waning hours of trade season.
Those players are Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas, Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic, and Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis. Swartz says, "The Hornets should be looking for young players who could become part of this core and chase the playoffs next season. Cam Thomas and the Nets have yet to agree on a contract extension, and the trio of Thomas, LaMelo Ball, and Miller would get a ton of collective buckets moving forward. Jović is a skilled 6'10" forward and Ellis is making 43.5 percent of his threes for the Kings this season."
Swartz says Thomas and the Nets may be headed for a breakup anyway, and the Hornets could swoop in and reap the benefits. That trade would probably be fairly costly since Thomas is a strong offensive player.
Jovic was drafted two years ago and hasn't really broken out, so the Hornets could get in for a slightly cheaper deal for a player they could use. They need someone else to take some of the facilitating off of LaMelo Ball's shoulders, and Jovic is averaging almost three assists in less than 25 minutes from the power forward position.
The Hornets have tried to set themselves up as a team built for the modern NBA, which means shooting a lot of threes. Adding someone who can hit them at a better than 40% rate would be smart since no one else on the roster besides Seth Curry and Josh Green currently does.
