The Hornets face off versus the "Greek Freak" and the Milwaukee Bucks
INJURY REPORT:
Hornets: QUESTIONABLE - Vasilije Micic (L Ankle), OUT - Brandon Miller (R Wrist), Tre Mann (Disc Irritation), Grant Williams (R ACL), Cody Martin (Sports Hernia), Josh Okogie (L Hamstring)
Bucks: PROBABLE - Brook Lopez (Back), Bobby Portis (Personal), Khris Middleton (Personal) QUESTIONABLE - Damian Lillard (Groin), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Knee),
Game Preview
Both the Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks have been on the losing side of things as of late. The Hornets have lost five in a row, while the Bucks have dropped four in a row.
For the Hornets, they've really struggled without LaMelo Ball this season, which has led to their recent losing streak. The Hornets are 1-15 without their star player on the year, who is averaging over 28 points per contest.
The missed presence of Ball was on full display when the Hornets fell to the Wizards for the third time this season. That loss pretty much summed up what a miserable and disappointing season it has been for the Hornets.
On a positive note, Miles Bridges has been a player for the Hornets who has stepped up his play with the absences of key players like Ball and Brandon Miller. Bridges even achieved his first career triple-double on Monday and has scored 22 or more points in his last six games.
For the Bucks, they've had a very up-and-down year throughout the season. Beginning the year with an atrocious losing record, then going and winning the in-season tournament, is a crazy transition.
Giannis and Damian Lillard didn't play in the loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder recently but are listed as questionable, which gives them a decent chance to play. One of the aspects where Milwaukee has struggled recently has been the defensive side of the ball, as they have allowed 125 or more points in each of their last four games.
Key Matchup: The Interior
The Hornets have had their moments of success and their moments of absolute disaster in the paint this season, and that typically depends on who they're facing. Well, with a matchup of Giannis Antetokounmpo and others, it certainly could be more of an absolute disaster, rather than a moment of success.
Mark Williams has struggled guarding in the interior lately and it's likely it's become a vocal point for opponents to attack. If the Hornets want to snap their losing streak, then Williams will have to be giving maximum effort on both sides of the ball to prevent the Bucks from scoring at ease.
Projected Starting Lineups
Position
Charlotte Hornets
Milwaukee Bucks
Point Guard
Vasa Micic
Damian Lillard
Shooting Guard
Nick Smith Jr
Andre Jackson Jr
Small Forward
Josh Green
Taurean Prince
Power Forward
Miles Bridges
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Center
Mark Williams
Brook Lopez
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Charlotte Hornets announce promising LaMelo Ball injury update
Bucks could have interest in Hornets wing Cody Martin after twin brother's trade
NBA Mock Trade: Bucks land Hornets' star Miles Bridges in latest projected swap
Miles Bridges urges Hornets to show more fight following loss to Wizards