Can the Hornets hang with the surging Lakers? The ESPN BPI says yes
The Charlotte Hornets (12-30) continue at home on Monday, this time hosting LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (25-18).
This is the first matchup of the season between the two teams this season after the first matchup was postponed due to the wildfires in the Los Angeles area. The Lakers swept the season series 2-0 last season, and have won three straight overall against the Hornets.
What the BPI says
According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, the Hornets have a 48.5% chance to come out on top tonight. Considering that the visiting Los Angeles Lakers currently sit as the fifth seed in the powerful Western Conference and the Hornets have the fourth-worst record in the NBA, this game is considered nearly a coin flip and might come as a surprise. With all of the potential players missing tonight’s game due to injury, the door certainly appears to be open to a wide variety of outcomes.
Charlotte's recent games
The Hornets come into the matchup winners of four of their last six games which is the best the team has seen since winning five of six games over a stretch in February last season. Most recently, Charlotte dismantled the Pelicans in a 123-92 win where the team shot 50% from the field and 42% from three.
Mark Williams in particular has been a huge difference maker for the Hornets of late. The third-year center set a new career high in scoring twice so far this month with 31 points against the Jazz on 01/15, followed by 38 points against the Grizzlies on 01/22. Sprinkle in the 11.89 rebounds per game and 2.11 stocks per game he is averaging this month, and you’ve got a center other teams need to scheme around.
Los Angeles' recent games
The Lakers come into the matchup on an even hotter streak than the Hornets, winners of five of their last six games. Most recently, the Lakers took down the Warriors in Golden State behind a combined 61-point performance by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
During the last six games played, the Lakers have seen a balance in success on both sides of the ball. With the eleventh-ranked offense and sixth-ranked defense over that span, the Lakers have compiled an impressive 9.1 net rating, the fourth-highest mark in the league.
