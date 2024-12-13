All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets look to start a winning streak in road matchup with Bulls

The Hornets are looking to win their second straight game.

Zach Roberts

Dec 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) is helped up by Charlotte Hornets guard Isaiah Wong (21) and Charlotte Hornets guard Vasilije Micic (22) after drawing a charge during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
For the first time in a long time, the "streak" section in the standings features a W instead of an L for the Charlotte Hornets. They'd lost eight straight before winning against the Indiana Pacers almost a week ago. They've had some time off to heal and rest thanks to an early NBA Cup exit, and they'll try to turn that W1 into a W2 on the road tonight against the Chicago Bulls.

Injury Report

Several hours ahead of game time, here's what the Hornets' injury report looks like:

QUESTIONABLE: Miles Bridges (R Knee), Tidjane Salaün (Ankle). OUT LaMeloBall (L Calf), Tre Mann (Disc irritation), and Grant Williams (R ACL). Mark Williams and Nick Richards should be good to go as well.

For the Bulls, it is:

PROBABLE: Lonzo Ball (knee), Zach LaVine (back spasms). QUESTIONABLE: Josh Giddey (back), Nikola Vucevic (illness). OUT: Patrick Williams (foot).

Game Preview

The Hornets might get some reinforcements tonight. Miles Bridges and Tidjane Salaun are both questionable. Salaun has been out a few games with a sprained ankle, while Bridges has been out since November with a knee injury. If those two come back, the outlook on this game shifts.

The Hornets are, when fully healthy, the better team. The Bulls just can't match up with the talent the Hornets have on the roster, which wasn't always the case. Still, with LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, and others definitely not playing, the health factor tips this in favor of the home Bulls.

With that said, there's a big chance for a career outing for Brandon Miller. The Bulls are 29th in points given up, meaning they hardly stop anyone. It's been a little harder for Miller to create his own shots with LaMelo Ball, but he's still averaging 27.7 points on 40.5% from three over his last 10. Miller has the ability to flip this game on its head, and this defense might not be able to stop him.

Key Matchup - Zach Lavine vs. any Hornets defender

Zach LaVine versus the Hornets' defense will be the most important matchup of the night. He remains the Bulls' most frightening player for opposing defenses. There is no LaMelo Ball tonight. That hurts the offense but it helps the defense, which could mean that LaVine is held in check somewhat.

Players like Brandon Miller, Vasilije Micic, KJ Simpson, Cody Martin, and Nick Smith Jr. will likely do the bulk of guarding the talented guard. Their work will be cut out for them, as LaVine has scored more than 30 in two consecutive games. On the year, he's averaging a lower 22.1 points, but he's shooting over 50% from the floor. That includes an impressive 43.2% from three.

Projected Starting Lineup

Position

Hornets

Bulls

PG

Vasilije Micic

Josh Giddey

SG

Brandon Miller

Coby White

SF

Josh Green

Zach LaVine

PF

Taj Gibson

Matas Buzelis

C

Nick Richards

Nikola Vucevic

