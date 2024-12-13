Charlotte Hornets look to start a winning streak in road matchup with Bulls
For the first time in a long time, the "streak" section in the standings features a W instead of an L for the Charlotte Hornets. They'd lost eight straight before winning against the Indiana Pacers almost a week ago. They've had some time off to heal and rest thanks to an early NBA Cup exit, and they'll try to turn that W1 into a W2 on the road tonight against the Chicago Bulls.
Injury Report
Several hours ahead of game time, here's what the Hornets' injury report looks like:
QUESTIONABLE: Miles Bridges (R Knee), Tidjane Salaün (Ankle). OUT LaMeloBall (L Calf), Tre Mann (Disc irritation), and Grant Williams (R ACL). Mark Williams and Nick Richards should be good to go as well.
For the Bulls, it is:
PROBABLE: Lonzo Ball (knee), Zach LaVine (back spasms). QUESTIONABLE: Josh Giddey (back), Nikola Vucevic (illness). OUT: Patrick Williams (foot).
Game Preview
The Hornets might get some reinforcements tonight. Miles Bridges and Tidjane Salaun are both questionable. Salaun has been out a few games with a sprained ankle, while Bridges has been out since November with a knee injury. If those two come back, the outlook on this game shifts.
The Hornets are, when fully healthy, the better team. The Bulls just can't match up with the talent the Hornets have on the roster, which wasn't always the case. Still, with LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, and others definitely not playing, the health factor tips this in favor of the home Bulls.
With that said, there's a big chance for a career outing for Brandon Miller. The Bulls are 29th in points given up, meaning they hardly stop anyone. It's been a little harder for Miller to create his own shots with LaMelo Ball, but he's still averaging 27.7 points on 40.5% from three over his last 10. Miller has the ability to flip this game on its head, and this defense might not be able to stop him.
Key Matchup - Zach Lavine vs. any Hornets defender
Zach LaVine versus the Hornets' defense will be the most important matchup of the night. He remains the Bulls' most frightening player for opposing defenses. There is no LaMelo Ball tonight. That hurts the offense but it helps the defense, which could mean that LaVine is held in check somewhat.
Players like Brandon Miller, Vasilije Micic, KJ Simpson, Cody Martin, and Nick Smith Jr. will likely do the bulk of guarding the talented guard. Their work will be cut out for them, as LaVine has scored more than 30 in two consecutive games. On the year, he's averaging a lower 22.1 points, but he's shooting over 50% from the floor. That includes an impressive 43.2% from three.
Projected Starting Lineup
Position
Hornets
Bulls
PG
Vasilije Micic
Josh Giddey
SG
Brandon Miller
Coby White
SF
Josh Green
Zach LaVine
PF
Taj Gibson
Matas Buzelis
C
Nick Richards
Nikola Vucevic
