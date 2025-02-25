All Hornets

Curry Bros. Battle: ESPN BPI gives major lean to Steph and the Warriors

Looking at Charlotte's chances to knock off the Golden State Warriors.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (right) talks with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets continue their West Coast road trip Tuesday night in the Bay Area as they face off against the surging Golden State Warriors. With the Hornets getting dominated in its last two outings, Golden State has to feel great about its chances heading into this one, right?

What the BPI says

Right. According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, the Hornets have a 14.9% chance to get back on track while the Warriors have an 85.1% chance of continuing Charlotte's troubles.

At this point, I'm surprised the percentage isn't over 90 for the Warriors. Charlotte is coming off the heels of two horrendous losses and has shown zero signs of life. I doubt they will snap out of it against the surging Warriors.

Charlotte's recent games

Feb 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (30) grabs the rebound against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It's been a challenging handful of days for the Charlotte Hornets, losing a pair of games in absolute blowout fashion. They lost by 53 to the Portland Trail Blazers and dropped by 42 to the Sacramento Kings last night. I don't know what's worse: the fact that the Hornets have only managed to score 88 points in each of the two games or that they allowed 141 and 130. Charles Lee has his work cut out for him, to say the least.

Golden State's recent games

Feb 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) pivots against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

Since trading for Jimmy Butler, the Warriors have caught fire, winning five of six games. Sure, it hasn't been the most daunting stretch by any means, but they have picked up wins over Milwaukee, Houston, and Dallas.

On Sunday, Golden State took control of the game early against the Dallas Mavericks, limiting them to just 18 points in the first quarter. Dallas finally found some answers with former Hornet P.J. Washington chipping in 17 points, but it wasn't enough to dig them out of the big hole they created at then open.

The Hornets and Warriors will get things tipped off at 10 p.m. EST. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

