All Hornets

ESPN BPI indicates the Hornets will need a miracle to take down the Nuggets

A closer look at Charlotte's matchup with Denver.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 31, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots during pregame warm ups against the LA Clippers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jan 31, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots during pregame warm ups against the LA Clippers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just one night after falling short to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Charlotte Hornets will get right back on the floor to host the Denver Nuggets. They will have some help returning as center Mark Williams (foot injury management) will make his way back to the lineup after missing the previous two games.

What the BPI says

According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, the Hornets have just a 14.9% chance to snap their three-game losing skid while the Nuggets have an 85.1% chance to leave the Queen City with a win.

Considering the Hornets are without LaMelo Ball and Cody Martin, in addition to Brandon Miller, who is out for the rest of the season, taking down the Nuggets will take a miracle and a half. Charlotte has competed on most nights despite the circumstances but just doesn't have the firepower to come out on the right side of the scoreboard.

Charlotte's recent games

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. (8) handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Before Ball's injury, the Hornets were starting to play much better basketball. Since going down, the Hornets have dropped three straight, including the game to the Lakers, the one he exited in the first half. After getting trounced by Brooklyn earlier this week, Charlotte put together a strong fight against the Los Angeles Clippers last night. They were within two with about six minutes and some change to go, but just couldn't get to the finish line.

Denver's recent games

Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Nuggets were one of the hottest teams in the association before dipping into a three-game slide themselves, falling to Minnesota, Chicago, and New York to open up this East Coast road trip. They did get back on track last night in a high-scoring affair against the Philadelphia 76ers, winning 137-134 behind a 31-point performance from Jamal Murray.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Hornets reject the idea of a LaMelo Ball trade to San Antonio

Here's the one Hornets player who could be a surprise trade piece

The Hornets only have one untradeable player according to Bill Simmons

Why LaMelo Ball is such a glaring All-Star Game snub

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/Gameday