ESPN BPI indicates the Hornets will need a miracle to take down the Nuggets
Just one night after falling short to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Charlotte Hornets will get right back on the floor to host the Denver Nuggets. They will have some help returning as center Mark Williams (foot injury management) will make his way back to the lineup after missing the previous two games.
What the BPI says
According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, the Hornets have just a 14.9% chance to snap their three-game losing skid while the Nuggets have an 85.1% chance to leave the Queen City with a win.
Considering the Hornets are without LaMelo Ball and Cody Martin, in addition to Brandon Miller, who is out for the rest of the season, taking down the Nuggets will take a miracle and a half. Charlotte has competed on most nights despite the circumstances but just doesn't have the firepower to come out on the right side of the scoreboard.
Charlotte's recent games
Before Ball's injury, the Hornets were starting to play much better basketball. Since going down, the Hornets have dropped three straight, including the game to the Lakers, the one he exited in the first half. After getting trounced by Brooklyn earlier this week, Charlotte put together a strong fight against the Los Angeles Clippers last night. They were within two with about six minutes and some change to go, but just couldn't get to the finish line.
Denver's recent games
The Nuggets were one of the hottest teams in the association before dipping into a three-game slide themselves, falling to Minnesota, Chicago, and New York to open up this East Coast road trip. They did get back on track last night in a high-scoring affair against the Philadelphia 76ers, winning 137-134 behind a 31-point performance from Jamal Murray.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets reject the idea of a LaMelo Ball trade to San Antonio
Here's the one Hornets player who could be a surprise trade piece
The Hornets only have one untradeable player according to Bill Simmons