All Hornets

Hornets injury report: Status update on LaMelo Ball & Brandon Miller for Pistons game

The Hornets will be without their two best players tonight in the Motor City.

Schuyler Callihan

Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
In this story:

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets' chances to win tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons improved ever-so-slightly. The team announced that Cody Martin has been upgraded to available. However, LaMelo Ball (left ankle/right wrist) and Brandon Miller (left ankle) were downgraded to out.

Ball and Miller last played on December 26th against the Washington Wizards, and as you would expect, the Hornets lost both games they played without them on the floor, falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls.

Ball currently leads all Eastern Conference guards in All-Star voting and is among the top vote-getters in the East. In 22 games this season, Ball has averaged 30.1 points, 7.4 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Miller has been in and out of the lineup this year, dealing with glute and ankle injuries. When he's been on the floor, he's continued to prove the Hornets right when they selected him No. 2 overall two summers ago. He's enjoying career highs in scoring (21.4 ppg), rebounding (5.1 rpg), assists (3.7), blocks (0.7), steals (1.1), and free throw percentage (89.7%).

The Hornets and Pistons will get things tipped off at 7 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons

NBA writer cuts LaMelo Ball some slack for Hornets' lack of success

Which players could be in their final year with the Charlotte Hornets?

Spread & over/under predictions for Hornets vs. Pistons

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/Gameday