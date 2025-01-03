Hornets injury report: Status update on LaMelo Ball & Brandon Miller for Pistons game
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets' chances to win tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons improved ever-so-slightly. The team announced that Cody Martin has been upgraded to available. However, LaMelo Ball (left ankle/right wrist) and Brandon Miller (left ankle) were downgraded to out.
Ball and Miller last played on December 26th against the Washington Wizards, and as you would expect, the Hornets lost both games they played without them on the floor, falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls.
Ball currently leads all Eastern Conference guards in All-Star voting and is among the top vote-getters in the East. In 22 games this season, Ball has averaged 30.1 points, 7.4 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game.
Miller has been in and out of the lineup this year, dealing with glute and ankle injuries. When he's been on the floor, he's continued to prove the Hornets right when they selected him No. 2 overall two summers ago. He's enjoying career highs in scoring (21.4 ppg), rebounding (5.1 rpg), assists (3.7), blocks (0.7), steals (1.1), and free throw percentage (89.7%).
The Hornets and Pistons will get things tipped off at 7 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
