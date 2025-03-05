Possible landing spots for LaMelo Ball if the Hornets trade him this summer
With the Charlotte Hornets enduring another disappointing (to put it incredibly mildly) season, questions about their future have persisted. Chief among them is what to do with LaMelo Ball. There's no indication of what the Hornets want to do, but the rest of the league is watching.
If they do trade him, here are a few places that could make sense for a landing spot.
1. Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic have the second-best defensive rating in basketball. They have the third-worst offensive rating. They desperately need playmakers and scorers, and Ball is just that. Plus, at 23, the young guard fits in with Paolo Banchero (22) and Franz Wagner (23). The lobs those three would connect for are enough to convince Orlando to at least consider this move.
2. Miami Heat
Maybe the Miami Heat want to do a pseudo-rebuild after the Jimmy Butler saga, but they're still good enough to compete and can justify adding. This year, they're the 19th-best offense in the league. Tyler Herro would benefit from LaMelo Ball's passing, as would Bam Adebayo down low. Plus, Erik Spoelstra could probably do wonders with Ball, and the Heat don't have the strongest point guard depth.
3. Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder make sense for LaMelo Ball purely from an asset standpoint. They can withstand parting with a package of picks for Ball. A two-guard lineup with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ball would be a nightmare to defend. Plus, if the Thunder do want to get Ball, they could flip some of the younger players who will eventually need to be paid. This prevents them from having to make those tough decisions down the line and keeps them as one of the top contenders.
4. Dallas Mavericks
There's no telling what the future holds for Kyrie Irving, but even if he does come back, he thrived with ball-dominant Luka Doncic. The Dallas Mavericks moved on from a tall point guard with special offensive abilities, and they could bring one back in LaMelo Ball. The trio of Irving, Ball, and Anthony Davis would probably be enough to contend, although if Nico Harrison is really all about defense, this won't happen.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Why a Hornets major rebuild is not far-fetched
Steph Curry details LaMelo Ball's brilliance, sympathizes with ankle problems
Hornets' Brandon Miller shares next steps in recovery process
Charles Lee and LaMelo Ball laud Damion Baugh's surprising impact