All Hornets

Possible landing spots for LaMelo Ball if the Hornets trade him this summer

Where could LaMelo Ball end up?

Zach Roberts

Mar 1, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) celebrates a three-point basket against the Washington Wizards during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) celebrates a three-point basket against the Washington Wizards during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the Charlotte Hornets enduring another disappointing (to put it incredibly mildly) season, questions about their future have persisted. Chief among them is what to do with LaMelo Ball. There's no indication of what the Hornets want to do, but the rest of the league is watching.

If they do trade him, here are a few places that could make sense for a landing spot.

1. Orlando Magic

LaMelo Bal
Nov 25, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) shoots during the second half against the Orlando Magic at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic have the second-best defensive rating in basketball. They have the third-worst offensive rating. They desperately need playmakers and scorers, and Ball is just that. Plus, at 23, the young guard fits in with Paolo Banchero (22) and Franz Wagner (23). The lobs those three would connect for are enough to convince Orlando to at least consider this move.

2. Miami Heat

LaMelo Bal
Nov 27, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives past Miami Heat center/forward Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Maybe the Miami Heat want to do a pseudo-rebuild after the Jimmy Butler saga, but they're still good enough to compete and can justify adding. This year, they're the 19th-best offense in the league. Tyler Herro would benefit from LaMelo Ball's passing, as would Bam Adebayo down low. Plus, Erik Spoelstra could probably do wonders with Ball, and the Heat don't have the strongest point guard depth.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

LaMelo Bal
Oct 15, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives into Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images / Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder make sense for LaMelo Ball purely from an asset standpoint. They can withstand parting with a package of picks for Ball. A two-guard lineup with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ball would be a nightmare to defend. Plus, if the Thunder do want to get Ball, they could flip some of the younger players who will eventually need to be paid. This prevents them from having to make those tough decisions down the line and keeps them as one of the top contenders.

4. Dallas Mavericks

LaMelo Bal
Jan 20, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives past Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first second at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

There's no telling what the future holds for Kyrie Irving, but even if he does come back, he thrived with ball-dominant Luka Doncic. The Dallas Mavericks moved on from a tall point guard with special offensive abilities, and they could bring one back in LaMelo Ball. The trio of Irving, Ball, and Anthony Davis would probably be enough to contend, although if Nico Harrison is really all about defense, this won't happen.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Why a Hornets major rebuild is not far-fetched

Steph Curry details LaMelo Ball's brilliance, sympathizes with ankle problems

Hornets' Brandon Miller shares next steps in recovery process

Charles Lee and LaMelo Ball laud Damion Baugh's surprising impact

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI

Home/News