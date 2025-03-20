Hornets rookie dealing with ankle injury, listed out Thursday night
The Charlotte Hornets recalled the sixth overall pick in last June's draft, Tidjane Salaun, from the Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday evening. Salaun has averaged 11.8 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 37.1% from the field, 24.1% from three, and 50% from the free throw line in five games with the Swarm.
The 19-year-old rookie from France is expected to be out during Thursday's game against the New York Knicks, however. Salaun has been dealing with a right ankle sprain since the middle of February, one that also limited him in Greensboro last week.
Salaun has struggled so far in his rookie career, averaging only 5.2 points on 31.9% from the field, and 28.9% from three. Salaun has played in 48 games with the pro squad this season, and has missed 20 games due to injury and stints with the G-League squad.
Although early signs have not been great, Jeff Peterson's talent-finding ability (KJ Simpson, Damion Baugh, DaQuan Jeffries, Moussa Diabate) has pointed to still having promise in the young rookie. His recent stretch of games has also pointed to some promise, as Salaun looked strong over his last four games with the main squad, averaging 8 points on 55/53/71 shooting splits.
For Thursday night's game, the Hornets also have Moussa Diabate listed as questionable on the injury report, so they may have a lack at front court depth if the third year center is held out.
The Hornets tip off with the Knicks at 7:00 PM on FanDuel Sports Network.
