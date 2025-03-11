Hornets snap division losing streak with comeback win over Heat
The Charlotte Hornets (16-48) defeated the Miami Heat (29-35) in a Monday night road contest 105-102.
Charlotte overcame multiple 17-point deficits in the first half and used a 14-0 third-quarter run to take a 68-66 lead midway through the period. The Hornets trailed by four entering the fourth quarter but outscored Miami 32-25 in the final frame, including a decisive 10-0 run.
Miles Bridges sank two key 3-pointers in the final minutes to help the Hornets secure a victory in South Beach, marking their first back-to-back wins since January.
Bridges, who recorded his third 35-plus point game this month, added five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Mark Williams contributed his 13th double-double of the season with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins and Bam Adebayo combined for 63 points for Miami.
The Heat outshot Charlotte 45.9% to 41.9% and held advantages in rebounds (46-36) and points in the paint (48-44). The Hornets countered with edges in assists (26-24), steals (10-7) and blocks (6-3).
The Heat have now lost four straight, their second four-game losing streak of the season.
The victory ended Charlotte's 11-game losing streak against Southeast Division opponents.
Mark Williams Postgame Quote on Miles Bridges
"Man, it's great," Williams said. "He's doing everything for us: leading, rebounding, scoring, finding us, defending—you name it, he's done it. So, shout out to MB."
Looking Ahead
The Hornets travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks at State Farm Arena on Wednesday night at 7:30 PM EST for their third meeting of the season.
