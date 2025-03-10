Moussa Diabate's emergence will give the Hornets a lot to think about this offseason
In a game that tested the depth of the Charlotte Hornets’ roster, Moussa Diabate emerged as a surprising force, stepping into a larger role with both of Charlotte’s key big men sidelined. With Jusuf Nurkic nursing a neck injury and Mark Williams out with a foot issue, Diabate delivered a performance that could redefine his role on the team as Charlotte navigates its rebuild.
Diabate lit up the stat sheet with 16 points on an efficient 8-for-12 shooting clip, showcasing his offensive efficiency when given the opportunity. However, it was his relentless rebounding that truly underscored his impact on the court. Pulling down 15 boards, he not only controlled the glass but also provided the team with crucial second-chance opportunities.
This was Diabate’s sixth double-double in just eight starts this season, a notable achievement considering he has averaged 5.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in limited minutes. When given the starting nod, his numbers jump significantly—averaging 10.9 rebounds per game—proving his ability to anchor the frontcourt when needed.
The Hornets are in the midst of a rebuild, experimenting with different lineups to determine which pieces will be foundational moving forward. Diabate’s flashes of brilliance on Saturday not only helped secure a narrow 105-102 win over the Nets but also highlighted his potential as a reliable rotational player. His ability to rise to the occasion in the absence of more established veterans makes him a player to watch in the coming months.
For a team in transition, having a player like Diabate who can step up in high-pressure situations should be encouraging.
