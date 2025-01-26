Hornets snap two-game losing skid with dominating win over Zion Williamson and the Pelicans
The Charlotte Hornets (12-30) turned the Spectrum Center into their own personal playground tonight. Charles Lee's squad rebounded from a disappointing loss to the Portland Trail Blazers with a blistering scoring performance against the red-hot New Orleans Pelicans. Charlotte took a 123-92 victory, their fifth win of the new year, and their 12th on the season.
The Hornets ran their fourth quarter lead to a whopping 33 points, a season high, in a game that was never in doubt. When Nick Smith Jr. cashed a three-pointer to extend Charlotte's lead to 33, he became the ninth Hornet player to hit a three on the evening, tying a team record.
Best of the night: Balanced scoring and three-point shooting
Five Hornets ended the night with ten or more points, led by LaMelo Ball's 25. Miles Bridges, Seth Curry, Josh Green, and Vasilije Micic joined Charlotte's potential All-Star guard in double figures.
Charlotte's offense was predicated beyond the three-point arc as they knocked down 21 on the night, tying a season-high. Charles Lee's offensive philosophy lends itself to some boom or bust outings, and tonight's three-point accuracy gets five big booms from me.
Worst of the night: Free throw shooting
When you win by 33 points it's difficult to find a "worst of the night," so consider this the "nitpick of the night."
This is absolutely just a nitpick because the Hornets were basically flawless on a frigid Saturday night in Uptown. Charlotte left a decent number of points at the stripe, shooting 18/25 on the evening, a number that Eric Collins would abhor.
Next time you watch a Hornets game listen in to Collins' affinity for free throw shooting. It's an idiosyncrasy of his play-by-play style that is endearing to nightly viewers.
Stat of the night: 21 threes on 50 attemtps
This was mentioned earlier, but 21 made threes is Charlotte's high-water mark on the season. The Hornets bombed away from every inch of the Spectrum Center and found paydirt a whopping 42% of the time. LaMelo Ball and Seth Curry set the pace with four apiece, but credit goes to Micic, Smith Jr., Bridges, Green, DaQuan Jeffires, Josh Okogie, and Isaiah Wong for contributing to the record-setting night from beyond the arc.
Highlight of the night: Moussa Diabate throws down the hammer
Charlotte's next contest will be on Monday night when the welcome LeBron James, Anthony Davis, JJ Redick, and the Los Angeles Lakers to town.
