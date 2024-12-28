LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller ruled OUT for Saturday night's Hornets vs. Thunder tilt
A near-impossible task for the Charlotte Hornets just got that much more difficult.
After being stuck with the vague questionable tag on Friday afternoon, Charlotte updated the statuses of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams about an hour before a Saturday night tip-off against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
According to Hornets PR, both Ball and Miller, along with Cody Martin have been ruled out for tonight's contest. Mark Williams, on the other hand, is available.
Ball was placed on the injury report with left ankle and right wrist soreness. Those two injuries have plagued his promising career but hadn't reared their ugly heads in 2024-25 quite yet.
Miller, a second-year swingman, was back on the injury report with a sprained ankle. The 20 point per game scorer initially tweaked his ankle two Thursdays ago against the Wizards and seemingly re-aggravated it late in Charlotte's most recent loss.
On the other side of the floor, Oklahoma City is looking at life without three key contributors. Lugentz Dort, Cason Wallace, and Alex Caruso will all be sidelined on Saturday night.
The Thunder are massive favorites tonight for good reason. Oklahoma City leads the Western Conference with a 24-5 record that dwarfs Charlotte's 7-23 ledger.
Fans wanting to watch tonight's game can do so on the FanDuel Sports Network at 6 P.M. EST.
