LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges sidelined for Friday night game vs. Trail Blazers
The Charlotte Hornets will be significantly shorthanded as they host the Portland Trail Blazers tonight at 7:00 PM EST.
Both LaMelo Ball (Right Wrist Sprain) and Miles Bridges (Low Back Spasms) have been ruled out of the lineup.
Additionally, for the Hornets veteran point guard Seth Curry has also been ruled out with a right ankle injury. The Hornets continue to remain without Tre Mann and are already without Brandon Miller (Wrist) and Grant Williams (ACL) both who are out for the season.
Cody Martin has been upgraded to available after dealing with left groin tightness.
The absence of Ball and Bridges, two of the team's primary offensive weapons, will likely force the Hornets to adjust their game plan significantly against Portland. Ball, the team's dynamic playmaker, and Bridges, a versatile scoring threat, have been critical to Charlotte's offensive scheme this season.
The Hornets must rely on their remaining roster depth to compete against the Trail Blazers in this cross-conference matchup at the Spectrum Center.
Portland will be without three players tonight: Deandre Ayton (Left Knee Sprain), Matisse Thybulle (Right Ankle Sprain), and Robert Williams III (Right Hand Soreness).
However, Toumani Camara, Donovan Clingan, Kris Murray, and Anfernee Simons, the Trail Blazers' leading scorer, are all expected to play tonight.
Clingan, Portland's first-round pick (7th overall in 2024), was sidelined for the past five games due to an ankle injury.
