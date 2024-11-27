LaMelo Ball leads the Charlotte Hornets starting five into action against the Miami Heat
The Charlotte Hornets, losers of two straight, are looking to right the ship tonight with Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, and the Miami Heat in town. Head coach Charles Lee has been forced to get creative with his starting lineup configurations due to a laundry list of injuries to some key contributors, and tonight is no exception.
Expected starters Miles Bridges (Knee) and Mark Williams (Foot) are slated to miss tonight's contest, along with key depth pieces Grant Williams (ACL), Tre Mann (Back), and Nick Richards (Rib).
The chaos up and down Charlotte's roster has been overshadowed by LaMelo Ball's continued brilliance. The fifth-year point guard leads the NBA in points scored while boasting the league's highest usage rate; a dangerous, yet necessary, combination for the injury-prone superstar. As the Hornets continue to battle injuries the scoring onus will continue to fall on Ball's shoulders.
Ball was added to the injury report this afternoon, but he will be available for tonight's action.
Here are the four players joining LaMelo Ball in tonight's starting lineup.
Charlotte Hornets starting five
Point guard: LaMelo Ball
Shooting guard: Brandon Miller
Small forward: Josh Green
Power forward: Tidjane Salaün
Center: Taj Gibson
Tonight's action can be seen on the FanDuel Sports Network or their accompanying streaming app at 7 P.M. EST.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Hornets provide promising Miles Bridges injury update
Three players the Hornets should target to replace Grant Williams' production
Jeff Peterson on the possibility of the Hornets making a trade: 'We're looking at everything'
LaMelo Ball looks to lead his Charlotte Hornets to win over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat